Editorial: School stuck holding bureaucratic baggage

The Shelter Island School Board is riding a sea of unprecedented challenges, a veritable perfect storm.

At a time when every school district in the state is struggling to deal with shrinking revenues, our board members suddenly find themselves facing bureaucratic burdens and infrastructure time bombs dating back a decade or more, and they are justifiably frustrated.

This board was the first to publicly acknowledge that the FIT Center, the Island’s fitness and weight room built along an outside wall of the school gymnasium in 1998, was never certified for occupancy. The FIT Center grew out of a grass roots effort, an Island “can do” attitude and volunteer spirit. That those volunteers were not thinking about inspections and permits is understandable, but what about the School Board at that time? A State Education Department (SED) certified high school wing had been constructed just a few years before. Today’s School Board is left holding the bag because the FIT Center was built without that oversight.

Then again, it’s hard to give that oversight much credit. State officials screwed up when they certified that high school wing and lobby in 1990 — about 30 percent of it was not built to code, a “latent defect” the state discovered last year. Now the SED is holding any future construction hostage until the lobby and FIT Center are code compliant, a project that won’t be borne by new taxes but is painfully expensive just the same, and will shut the school to all summer activities.

Other construction projects are needed at the school. The School Board is looking to the taxpayers to fund repairs to the older part of the school, a $2.24 million plan. While this project is typical for an aging school building, it comes at a difficult time and is not the only bond proposition going to the voters in May.

The school is this community’s primary emergency shelter. It has served that role twice during hurricanes that knocked out power to the Island. At those times, the school’s Korean War-era generator powered the shelter. That generator has not been used to power the school except when it is used as a shelter.

But the school is shouldering the town and community’s emergency shelter needs alone by proposing a bond for a new generator and the wiring necessary to use it at the school, a $600,000 proposition.

All this is happening as the board works to hire a new superintendent and tries to rein in a faculty contract that has exceeded economic realities for far too long.

And then there’s the 2011-2012 budget. If the 2 percent levy increase is achieved, the budget on the ballot would be less than the default contingency budget, another “can’t win for losing” situation facing hard-working board members in the most thankless of jobs.