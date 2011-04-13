Editorial: Oh, for an escape from our economic realities

Times are tough right now, on Shelter Island and elsewhere. We know we’ll suffer through what ails us at the moment; that’s what we do. But sometimes we need a little help. Newsweek put it this way in its cover story about princess-to-be Kate Middleton: “In a world gone to hell — thank God, a wedding.”

This weekend we had a nice distraction from world headlines and local fiscal difficulties as 30 teenagers took us on a satirical blast from the past. The Shelter Island Drama Club’s “Zombie Prom” was not a classic Broadway musical but a delightful spoof by kids giving their all to each performance. Much credit goes to John Kaasik and his loyal crew of parents and community members who have created a nurturing theatrical environment in which young actors and stagehands thrive. What fun to see the kids dancing exuberantly off the stage at the end of the show, keeping their joy and ours going long after the last curtain call.

We were shocked back into reality Monday night with the painful decision by the School Board to cut the librarian position and shrink three faculty roles held by long-time teachers at the school. For years we have called for actions to bring teacher salaries and raises in line with those of the residents who pay them. While concessions were made at several Long Island school districts in recent years, none were offered or asked for here. That fact hit the Island’s economic realities head-on Monday night and the pain was inevitable. The last faculty contract coincided with the economic boom. Unless the new contract reflects our current bearish times, the future will likely hold more agonizing cuts.

The financial realities of town government were spotlighted this week as well in Supervisor Jim Dougherty’s State of the Town address on Sunday. As with the school’s fiscal challenges, union contracts are front and center for the town, amplified by the growing pension and benefit costs that go with them. The two outstanding contracts, for the Highway and Police department employees, represent well over half of the town’s $10 million budget. The state of the town may be “reasonably good” now, as Mr. Dougherty said, but we can’t help but wonder if the difficult cutbacks at the school will be echoed at Town Hall in years to come.

Fortunately, we had good news as well last week. Logic, truth and common sense prevailed as federal officials trashed the trademark that sought to monopolize the iconic shape of Shelter Island. Thank goodness Debbie Strongin, the Johnsons and our loyal local merchants fought the good fight for the rest of us.