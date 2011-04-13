Easter Services

Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church

Palm Sunday, April 17, Mass, 9:30 a.m.

Holy Thursday, April 21, Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, April 22, Commemoration of the Lord’s Passion, 3 p.m.

Holy Saturday, April 23, Easter Vigil, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 24, Mass at 8 and 10 a.m.





St. Mary’s Episcopal Church

Maundy Thursday, April 21, service,

7 p.m.

Good Friday, April 22, service, 7 p.m., followed by the film, “The Gospel Road” with Johnny Cash

Easter Sunday, April 24, 8 and 10 a.m.





Shelter Island Presbyterian Church

Palm Sunday, April 17, 10:30 a.m.

Maundy Thursday, April 21, covered dish supper at 6:15 p.m., service, 7:30 p.m.

Good Friday, April 22, 7:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 24, 10:30 a.m.





Grace Evangelical Church

Easter Sunday, April 24, service, Senior Activity Center, 11 a.m.

Ecumenical Sunrise Service

Easter Sunday, April 24, Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, 5:45 a.m.