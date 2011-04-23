Don't miss the 2011 10K run on June 18

Plans are well underway for the 32nd Shelter Island 10K Run and 5K Walk, scheduled for Saturday, June 18 with a 5:30 p.m. start.

Along with a strong field of world-class elite runners, this year the Shelter Island 10K welcomes two legendary marathoners: Joan Benoit Samuelson and Bill Rodgers. Samuelson is an Olympic Gold Medal winner and Rodgers has won both the New York Marathon and the Boston Marathon four times.

Racing power couple Kim Jones and Jon Sinclair will also return for their fifth Shelter Island 10K.

During its 32-year history, the Island 10K has hosted dozens of Olympians and world-class racers along with thousands of recreational runners. The event has raised more than $500,000 for local charities. Proceeds from the 2011 Shelter Island 10K will go to support East End Hospice, Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch and Shelter Island community charities.

This year, the 10K welcomes Minds Over Matter runners who will be racing in support of the Gwen L. Kosinski Foundation for brain tumor research.

Register online and learn more about the race at shelterislandrun.com.