Dodgeball tourney set

Dodgeball enthusiasts will duke it out on Friday, April 29 in the school gym to benefit the Class of 2012. Funds will help raise money for this year’s prom and next year’s senior class trip. The dodgeball tournament will be held from 5 to 8 p.m.

Each team must have at least 10 people including 1 male and 1 female, 1 middle school student and 1 member from the Island community. Only 10 players can play in each game. The cost is $8 per person. To sign up, email Megan Mundy at mundymeg@yahoo.com. Participants can sign up the day of the event.



