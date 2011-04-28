Construction starts on Ram Island Zagoreos house

Construction began recently on Alexander Zagoreos’s controversial house on the first Ram Island Causeway, as workers from Costello Marine began to drive the pilings on which the house will stand. The pilings are required by FEMA flood plain regulations. That irked some Island residents who feared the house would be much more visible from the causeway than the one it is replacing.

According to plans presented to the Zoning Board on March 4, 2010, the new house will be no taller than the old house, even including the pilings.

The Zagoreos house will be the only one on the First Causeway, replacing a structure that was severely damaged in a fire in 2007. The plan to rebuild sparked a debate about construction on the causeway, including assertions the original house should never have been allowed on such low-lying terrain in the first place. The site is in the Undeveloped Coastal Barrier District, a zone that includes flood-prone areas of the Island.

The Town Board imposed a six-month moratorium on construction in the Undeveloped Coastal Barrier Zone on March 19, 2010, and extended it twice, to March 31, 2011. That moratorium was allowed to expire in favor of a new moratorium limited to construction in the causeway areas. Imposed in March, it will expire July 31, 2011. Meanwhile, the board intends to complete legislation that would create a Causeway Overlay District and add new rules for causeway permits in the town wetlands code.

Demolishing the remains of the original house and rebuilding required a wetlands permit from the Town Board and a special permit from the Zoning Board.