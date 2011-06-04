Clark to speak to LI Running Club

Islander Cliff Clark will be the featured speaker at the Monday, April 11, 2011 Open General Meeting of the Greater Long Island Running Club, Mike Polansky, president of the club, announced last week. He described Clark as “one of Long Island’s all-time greatest runners and coaches.”

Clark was a member of the United States Cross Country Team in 1971, and was a 1972 Olympic Trials finalist in both the 3000 meter steeplechase and the 5000 meter steeplechase. His personal best times of 4:05 for the mile, 13:54 for the 5K, 29:20 for the 10K and 2:35 for the marathon make him one of the most versatile elite athletes ever to run on Long Island.He set the Long Island Masters (over 40) 5K road record of 15:36 at the 1985 Seaford Hot Chocolate Run.

Clark has coached high school runners for over 40 years, including four athletes who went on to be collegiate All-Americans, five athletes who participated in the Olympic Trials, and five Shelter Island teams that won the Suffolk County Class C-D Championship.

He was also the cofounder and long-time race director of the Shelter Island 10K Run, which has been one of Long Island’s premiere races for the past 30 years, and will be run this year on Saturday, June 18.

“Cliff is an incredibly entertaining speaker who is sure to make it a fascinating evening on April 11th,” Mr. Polansky said. The general public is most cordially invited to attend, at the Old Bethpage Plainview Library, 999 Old Country Road, Plainview

For more information, call Mike or Linda at the Greater Long Island Running Club at (516) 349-7646.