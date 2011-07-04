Census shows increase in Shelter Island population

The total Island population increased by 164 people from 2000 to 2010 to a total of 2,392, according to 2010 decennial census numbers. The redistricting data, released last week, provides specific information about town demographics.

The Island saw a large increase in the number of people identifying themselves as Hispanic or Latino, from 53 in 2000 to 116 in 2010. The increase reflects the trend across Suffolk County, where Hispanic and Latino populations increased about 61 percent from 2000 (149,411 Hispanics) to 2010 (246,239 Hispanics).

The total population of Suffolk County rose 5.2 percent, from 1,419,369 to 1,493,350 people, making it the fourth-largest county in New York state.

The official 2010 Census redistricting data are used by state officials to realign congressional and state legislative districts, taking into account population shifts since the 2000 Census. The first set of data from the 2010 Census was released in January to determine apportionment of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. It reflected a drop in New York population growth; the state will lose 2 of its 29 House seats when the reapportionment takes effect in the 2012 election.