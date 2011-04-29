Brazil in concert on April 30th

We have all yearned for sunshine these past gloomy months, but since Mother Nature seems to have other plans, the Shelter Island Friends of Music is coming to the rescue.

On Saturday, April 30, a lively pair of guitarists will arrive to spread some brightness from sunny Brazil.

The prize-winning, internationally known Brasil Guitar Duo will perform a diverse program, featuring classical music and a dazzling array of music from their native land.

Douglas Lora and João Luiz have been performing together since they were teenagers in São Paulo. Since then they have traveled the world, performing at festivals and appearing in concerts with leading orchestras both here and abroad.

For the Friends of Music concert, which will take place in the Presbyterian Church, the Duo will present a varied repertoire with works by Scarlatti, Bach and Piazzolla, plus a stimulating assortment of music by contemporary Brazilian composers.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. and a reception will follow the performance. As usual, admission is free, but donations are much appreciated.

DOROTHY SEIBERLING



