Boys Baseball: Indians remain undefeated

Describing the errors the Indians had made in their Tuesday home game against Southold, their first game after a week off from baseball during spring break, Coach Peter Miedema sounded as if he was explaining away a team’s difficult loss.

“It was a little sloppy … That’s from having a week off and losing some of that repetition,” he said. “You can get a little rusty. That’s what I’m going to chalk it up to today.”

You’d never know that team had just taken an 18-7 win. After watching his players make remarkably few errors during their previous five wins, it’s not surprising he had come to expect their game to run like clockwork.

The Indians’ batters weren’t having any trouble, scoring 8 runs in the first inning. With just 12 players on the roster, they all saw plenty of action early on.

Senior Andrew BeltCappellino took the mound for the first inning, fighting through some rust as he walked the first two batters. “I don’t think he [had] walked two guys all year,” Coach Miedema said. It didn’t take him long to hit his stride. He went on to throw 7 strikeouts during the four innings he pitched.

Despite a few throwing errors in the field, the Indians played a strong game. Hunter Starzee pitched the fifth inning, throwing one strikeout. Jay Card took over in the seventh and threw two strikeouts.

Coach Miedema said he hoped the errors wouldn’t continue, because they can mean the difference between a win and a loss in a close game: “We’re going to focus on dialing in every play,” he said.

The Indians will have a challenge in the near future, he explained. “We beat teams that we should have beaten so far, but next week we’re going to play a better team, and then we’re going to play a better team after that.”

The score of yesterday’s game at Southold was not available when the Reporter went to press. The Indians play tomorrow against Southold at 4:30 p.m. at Fiske Field.