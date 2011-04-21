Boody to return as interim editor

Peter Boody, who edited the Reporter between 2000 and 2006, will step in as acting editor with next week’s issue as Cara Loriz moves on to become executive director of Sylvester Manor.

Mr. Boody, 60, who returned to the Times Review News Group in January 2010 as managing editor, recently was named executive editor of the group, which includes the Reporter.

“Cara’s done a terrific job at the helm,” said Mr. Boody, “expanding the Reporter’s school and sports coverage and continuing its tradition of sharply focusing on Island people, events and issues. She’s also given the paper a strong, clear editorial voice. It will be very hard to fill her shoes while we look for her permanent replacement.”

“At the same time,” he added, “I’m delighted to return to the Reporter. I’m proud of the paper and I cherish the Island, even though I live across the channel. It will be good to be back.”

Managing editor and then editor of The Southampton Press eastern edition from 1982 to 1998, Mr. Boody left the Reporter to launch and edit a new weekly newspaper, The East Hampton Press, for the Press News Group in 2007.

He left that post in 2009 to write a novel, “Thomas Jefferson, Rachel & Me.” He returned to newspaper work when it was nearly finished.

Mr. Boody lives with his wife of 32 years, Barbara, in North Haven.