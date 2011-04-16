Boody named executive editor of Times/Review Newsgroup

Veteran East End journalist Peter Boody has been named Executive Editor of Times/Review Newsgroup, where he will oversee the editorial staff of each of the company’s four publications.

Mr. Boody, 60, took over in his new role this week after spending the previous 15 months as Times/Review’s managing editor.

“Peter is a seasoned journalist who really understands community,” said Times/Review publisher Andrew Olsen. “He has extensive experience that is the perfect fit for us. He will be an incredible resource for our entire editorial staff.”

A graduate of Columbia College and the Columbia University School of Journalism, he brings more than 35 years of East End journalism experience into his new role. His resumé includes terms as editor of the Shelter Island Reporter and The Suffolk Times, having worked nearly a decade over three different stints with Times/Review.

“Peter has been part of the Times/Review Newsgroup family for years and understands the strength of each of our flags,” Mr. Olsen said.

Mr. Boody also served 14 years as editor of The Southampton Press and was the founding editor of The East Hampton Press. He has also published several novels and worked as editorial director of Flying Magazine.

A pilot and certified flight instructor, he lives in North Haven with his wife of 31 years, Barbara.

He welcomes feedback and can be reached at pboody@timesreview.com.