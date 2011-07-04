Back When: Week of April 7

50 YEARS AGO

Taxpayers OK land purchase

Voters in the Shelter Island School District moved by an overwhelming majority March 31st to purchase two parcels of land adjacent to the school for parking and playground facilities. • APRIL 8, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

Village maintains ban on spec houses

Despite a litigation threat, the Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees voted 3-2 not to rescind a section of the Village’s zoning code which prohibits the construction of residences for speculative resale. • APRIL 10, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

Puddle or pond?

There’s a low area along Evans Road that fills with water each winter and spring, only to dry out (nearly) every summer. This time of year mallards appear, poking their orange bills into the submerged muddy grass, searching for the early emerging insects. • APRIL 5, 2001