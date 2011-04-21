Back When: Week of April 21

50 YEARS AGO

New ferry launched

A new boat for the Shelter Island and Greenport Ferry Company has been launched and is expected to arrive here today. Approximately 20 feet longer than the Islander, after which it was designed, it is the longest craft, and possibly the fastest, ever to serve travelers to and from this community. It will accommodate 12 cars and 150 passengers. • APRIL 22, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

Say ‘Cheese’

Shelter Island youngsters were chosen to put on happy faces for the August issue of Working Mother Magazine. Despite chilly, rainy April weather, photographers managed to create a balmy, summer day. • APRIL 24, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

Islanders cool on LIPA’s bid for windmill

A report by the Conservation Advisory Council on the Long Island Power Authority’s proposal to build a 100-foot tall power-generating windmill here was presented to the Town Board during its Tuesday, April 17 work session. • APRIL 19, 2001