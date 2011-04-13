Back When: Week of April 14
50 YEARS AGO
Moving Ahead (Editorial)
This issue of the Reporter contains more individual advertisements than any in our 94 consecutive weeks of publication. We regard this as an indication that the Reporter is fast becoming the market place for Shelter Island. • APRIL 15, 1961
25 YEARS AGO
Compromise sought on roads
Heights officials are expected to seek a compromise on proposed traffic and parking changes in the area, following concerns raised by residents during a public hearing on the matter Friday night. • APRIL 17, 1986
10 YEARS AGO
Dock proposed near public beach areas
Five members of the Shelter Island Waterways Management Advisory Council (WMAC) recommended to Town Board Member and liaison Jim Messer that a dock application submitted by Stuart Parr … for Crescent Beach is unacceptable … due to the size and location of the structure. • APRIL 12, 2001