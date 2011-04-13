Back When: Week of April 14

50 YEARS AGO

Moving Ahead (Editorial)

This issue of the Reporter contains more individual advertisements than any in our 94 consecutive weeks of publication. We regard this as an indication that the Reporter is fast becoming the market place for Shelter Island. • APRIL 15, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

Compromise sought on roads

Heights officials are expected to seek a compromise on proposed traffic and parking changes in the area, following concerns raised by residents during a public hearing on the matter Friday night. • APRIL 17, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

Dock proposed near public beach areas

Five members of the Shelter Island Waterways Management Advisory Council (WMAC) recommended to Town Board Member and liaison Jim Messer that a dock application submitted by Stuart Parr … for Crescent Beach is unacceptable … due to the size and location of the structure. • APRIL 12, 2001