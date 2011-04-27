Back When: April 28

50 YEARS AGO

Overheard in an osprey’s nest

Seen in the town dump last week was a pretty young thing making off with a tile-topped wrought iron patio table, two bar stools, a clothes hamper, several framed pictures, a large framed mirror and half a bale of peat moss. • APRIL 29, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

Memorial plans considered

Legionnaires [are considering] plans to revamp the front of the Legion Hall to accommodate two new memorials honoring Vietnam and Korean War veterans. Last week, funds were received from the Legion Auxiliary, Shelter Island High School Senior Council, and two individual students. • MAY 1, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

Rules to control film crews close to final

By this time next month, individuals and companies seeking to use Shelter Island as a backdrop for films or photo shoots will have to follow an application procedure and pay permit fees before they are allowed to work here. • APRIL 26, 2001