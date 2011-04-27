And the hunt was on…

The annual Easter Egg Hunt on St. Gabe’s field, sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary of the Shelter Island Fire Department, got rained out on Saturday but took place on a warm, sunny Easter Sunday afternoon. Four groups of youngsters, ages 1 to 8, set off from staggered starts to search for dozens of eggs filled with treasures as well as very special silver eggs that could be redeemed for toys.

The girls and boys bringing in the most eggs in the 1- to 2-year-old set were Lauren Gibbs and Jackson Rohrer; Johanna Kaasik and Marik Mulcahy took the honors for ages 3 and 4; Madeline Mitchell and Joshua Borremo were winners in the 5 to 6 group; and Katie O’Shea and Ethan Angelo were the top gatherers in the 7 and 8 age bracket.

Silver egg winners, ages 1 and 2, were Kayla Cronin, Henry Springer, Elsie Mae Brigham, Dulce M. Carabajal, Finn Zinkell, Lettice Hugh James, Lyla Rose Somerstein, Robert Relyea, Kaden Gibbs, Luke Meller and Mary Kate Labrozzi.

Finding silver were these 3- and 4-year-olds: Nathan Cronin, Cyrus Boele, Alfie Brigham, Owen Wood, Elizaeth Mitchell, Jules Thiers, Johanna Kaasik, Mackenzie Speece, Marik Mulcahy, Charlie Hoffmann and Jonathan Klenawicus.

Five and 6-year-olds Morgan Watrous, Morgan Hiller, Milo Van Dall, Jackson Slater, Paolo Damiani, Bejamin Waife, Buzzy Quigley-Dunning, Gabriella Alverado-Clark, Brandy Zinkel, Jamie Rice, Joshua Borremo and Pacey Cronin brought home silver; and these 7- and 8-year-olds earned silver — Sebastian Morris, Alex Coletti, Luke Morris, Jasper Yang, Lindsay Hiller, Grace Olinkiewicz, Megan Card-Gimpelman, Katie O’Shea, Theo Olinkiewicz, Rebecca Dalton, Ethan Angelo and Nicholas Mamisashvili.