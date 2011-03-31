What's Happening: Week of March 31, 2011

ALL ABOUT COMPUTER CRIME

Learn about issues related to computer crime, and how Shelter Islanders and their children can protect themselves from exposure that is potentially dangerous. The PTSA is hosting the program, which will be held on Wednesday, April 6 at 7 p.m. in the Shelter Island School library. Speakers will include a detective from the Suffolk County Computer Crimes Unit, Officer Walter Richards of the Shelter Island Police Department and Walter Brigham, technology teacher at the school.

Everyone in the community is welcome to attend.

FIREHOUSE STEAK NIGHT

It’s that time of year again — the Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual steak dinner will take place on Saturday, April 9 at the Heights firehouse with continuous service from 5 to 8 p.m. The cost, $25, includes beer, wine or soda. Tickets are limited but can be purchased in advance at Fedi’s, Ace Hardware and Hubbard’s. You can take your chances on a 50/50 raffle, too.

ROMANCE IN THE FIELDS

Springtime signals the beginning of the breeding season for many animals. Visit Mashomack on Saturday, April 2 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for a chance to see browsing deer, and the timid woodcock in their annual mating displays. Learn the importance of grasslands for many species. Bring binoculars and a flashlight. The program is free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Meet at the Visitor Center, but call 749-1001 to let the preserve know you’ll be there.

‘STATE OF THE TOWN’

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island (LWVSI) will host its annual “State of the Town” luncheon on Sunday, April 10 at 12:30 p.m. at the Ram’s Head Inn. Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty will give a status report on the business and activities at Town Hall, and will answer questions. A choice of mustard roasted chicken or grilled Atlantic salmon will be on the menu. Reservations are a must — call or email Mary Dwyer (749-1987, maryita@optonline.net) no later than Monday, April 3; or you can mail your reservation request, entrée selection and check to LWVSI, P.O. Box 396, Shelter Island Heights, 11965.

25 POETS LAUREATE

The Poetry Project at the Library will salute National Poetry Month on Sunday, April 10 at 3 p.m. with readings from 25 American poets who have served as consultants to the Library of Congress from 1937 to 1986. Curated by Art Barnett, the program will include the work of well-known poets such as Robert Frost and Elizabeth Bishop as well as the less widely read work of Joseph Auslander and Josephine Jacobsen. Admission is free and a reception will follow the readings.

COLLECTORS’ ITEMS ON SALE

The Garden Club of Shelter Island has a limited number of its distinctive annual Christmas ornaments for 2008, 2009 and 2010 available and is offering them for sale at a special price of $10 each. They can be purchased at the club’s Daffodil Show on Saturday, April 16 at the Ram’s Head Inn or you can call Hilary King at 749-2339 to place an order.

‘GRACE FALLS’ REVISITED

Pastor Bill Grimbol and the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church will host a Lenten soup, supper and story at the church on Wednesday, April 6 at 6:15 p.m. This will be the last time to hear Pastor Bill tell the “Grace Falls” story before his retirement. Admission is $5; RSVP to the church office at 749-0805.

2011 VACATION GUIDE

The TimesReview Newsgroup is soliciting summer and early fall events for listing in the 2011 North Fork & Shelter Island Vacation Guide. Events must be open to the general public and take place between May 26 and October 2; non-profit sponsors are given first priority. Email lpeters@timesreview.com or fax a listing to 293-3287.

Include a contact name, email and phone number. Listings are free; the deadline for submission is April 22.

FAMILY MOVIE MATINEE

The Shelter Island Library will host a showing of “Tangled” on Saturday, April 2 at 1:30 p.m. on the library’s lower level. The Disney movie, rated PG, is an animated musical broadly based on the German fairy tale, “Rapunzel.”

COMPUTER CLASSES

Mark Lindemann’s computer class for adults will be held on Tuesday, April 5 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the lower level of the library. The class is free but registration is suggested; call 749-0042. Everyone is welcome to attend, either on an ongoing basis or just to drop in with a computer question.

Tickets for ‘Zombie Prom’

If you are ordering tickets by phone for the Drama Club’s performance of “Zombie Prom,” April 7 through10, call 749-0302, extension 0. Last week’s Reporter listed an extension that is only accessible within the school. The extension number for placing an ad in the program — 528 — is correct, and Meghan Lang is still accepting ads; the deadline is April 4.

ACROSS THE MOAT

‘JUST FOR JAPAN’ BENEFIT

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will host a night of bands benefit, “Just for Japan,” on Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $40 and all proceeds will be distributed by the American Red Cross and Save the Children to help the victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Japan. The bands scheduled to play include Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks, the Who Dat Loungers, Caroline Doctorow & the Steamrollers, Cassandra House, the Aqua Girls and the Nancy Atlas Project.

EELHA SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE

The East End Livestock and Horsemen’s Association is offering two $800 scholarships to graduating high school seniors from the five East End towns who plan to study veterinary medicine or enter a field related to animal care or management. A third $800 scholarship is available for a student currently in college studying in these fields.

The application deadline is Monday, May 23. Check the school’s guidance office or eelha.org for application forms and mail completed application to EELHA, P.O. Box 102, Peconic, NY 11958. Scholarship recipients will be announced June 23.

AT CANIO’S…

Southampton Press columnist Reynolds Dodson will be reading at Canio’s Cultural Cafe in Sag Harbor on Saturday, April 2 at 6 p.m. A collection of his columns, “A Cockeyed Guide to the Hamptons,” has just been published. Mr. Dodson is the recipient of five New York Press Association awards and lives in Water Mill.

PRESERVING PLUM ISLAND

The North Fork Audubon Society will present a program about Plum Island at the Peconic Landing Community Center on Brecknock Road in Greenport on Friday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. Participants will learn about the natural history of the island — a stopover site and breeding ground for migratory birds, seals and other species — and the efforts of environmental groups to preserve it from private development. Call 917-623-5373 for more information.

AT THE PICTURE SHOW…

The Bay Street Theatre will continue its Picture Show series with a Truman Capote weekend, opening on Friday, April 1 with “The Innocents,” a 1961 British horror film, starring Deborah Kerr and Michael Redgrave and an award-winning screenplay by Mr. Capote. “Murder by Death” follows on Saturday, April 2, directed by Neil Simon with a star-studded cast including Mr. Capote, James Coco, Peter Falk, David Niven, Alec Guinness and Peter Sellers to name a few. Show time is 8 p.m.; tickets cost $5 at the door.

SOS ARTIST GRANTS

The East End Arts Council and New York Foundation for the Arts will award Strategic Opportunity Stipends, from $200 to $1,500, for Suffolk County artists in all visual disciplines as well as writing, music and theatre. The grants are intended to help artists take advantage of opportunities that will benefit their work and/or careers. The deadline to apply for opportunities occurring between June 1 and October 31 is April 20.

Application forms and guidelines are available on nyfa.org/sos or eastendarts.org.