What's Happening: Week of March 3, 2011

WRITERS ON THEIR WORK

The final program in the Shelter Island Library’s free winter series, “Writers on Their Work,” will be held on Saturday, March 12 at 4:15 p.m. on the library’s lower level. Lois Morris is the featured author. She has written or co-authored six books on psychology, personality and mental health.

Her most recent book, “Along the Roaring River: My Wild Ride from Mao to the Met,” published in 2008, was co-authored with Hao Jian Tian, a internationally acclaimed bass opera singer. Ms. Morris will talk about her current work-in-progress — a memoir of her sister, an activist criminal attorney who died in 2000 in a small plane crash.





PAMPERED CHEF FUNDRAISER

A Pampered Chef representative will demonstrate the company’s products at a fundraiser on Tuesday, March 8 from 7 to 10 p.m., sponsored by the Shelter Island School’s Class of 2011. The program includes a cooking demo, tips and recipes and will be held in the Home & Careers Room at the school. Everyone is welcome to participate. To RSVP, call Class Advisors Jacki Dunning at 749-0302, extension 408, or Debbie Vecchio, extension 403.





SPRING PLANTING ADVICE

The Garden Club of Shelter Island will hold its first event of the year, “The Garden Begins: How to Start from Seed,” at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9 in St. Mary’s Parish Hall. The speaker is Walter Gaipa, owner of Garden Fusion in East Marion. Mr. Gaipa will share with Island gardeners the best ways to get their gardens started this spring. Everyone in the community is invited to attend.

The program will follow a Garden Club board meeting at 9:30 a.m. and a regular business meeting at 11 a.m.





EXPRESS YOURSELF IN ART

An after-school program for kindergarten through grade 5 kids at the Shelter Island Library on Friday, March 11 at 3 p.m. will explore the world of art. The program will be conducted by Joyce Raimondo and is co-sponsored by the Shelter Island Educational Foundation.





ARE YOU IN THE BOOK?

The deadline for additions, deletions and corrections to listings in the Shelter Island Phone Book for 2011-2012 is coming up fast — March 25. If you have changes you want made in the new book, which will be available for distribution by Memorial Day, let Archer at the Reporter know: 749-1000, extension 26, or email her at a.brown@sireporter.com.





CALLING ALL BAKERS

A group of Island “military moms” will continue their cookie bake again this month, this time with a St. Patrick’s Day theme. Anyone interested in participating can drop off a homemade cookie contribution — suitably green’ed — at the Youth Center on Friday, March 11 between 5 and 7 p.m. Bubblewrap and packing peanuts for shipping the cookies would also be much appreciated.





COMPUTER CLASSES

Join Mark Lindemann for his computer class for adults on Tuesday, March 8 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the lower level of the library. The class is free but registration is suggested; call 749-0042. Everyone is welcome to attend, either on an ongoing basis or just to drop in with a computer question.





ACROSS THE MOAT

MARDI GRAS AT BAY STREET

The Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor is throwing a Mardi Gras party on Saturday, March 5 at 8 p.m. There will be dancing to the music of Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks as well as the Who Dat Loungers. In between sets, Islander Joe Lauro’s vintage films of New Orleans and some of its legendary musicians will be shown. Special New Orleans cocktails will be available at the cash bar, and Mardi Gras beads and treats will be distributed free. Tickets go on sale — $25 per person — at the door at 6 p.m.





‘SPELLING BEE’ AT NFCT

The North Fork Community Theatre will present the musical comedy, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” opening today, Thursday, March 3 and continuing on March 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19 and 20. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances are at 8 p.m.; Sunday matinées at 2:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and can be ordered at nfct.com or by calling 298-NFCT.

The theatre is located at 12700 Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck.





AT CANIO’S CAFE…

Canio’s Cultural Cafe in Sag Harbor will host writer Wafa Faith Hallam reading from her memoir, “The Road from Morocco,” on Saturday, March 5 at 6 p.m. Her book chronicles her mother’s life from an unwanted marriage at the age of 13 in Morocco to an independent life in the U.S. and the author’s own experience with a string of tragic events affecting her family and herself. The program is free and open to everyone.





AT THE PICTURE SHOW…

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will host Ruth Gordon Day with a showing of the 1971 film “Harold and Maude” on Friday, March 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door.





OPEN CALL FOR ‘OKLAHOMA!’

The North Fork Community Theatre is holding auditions for its May production of “Oklahoma!” on Sunday, March 6 and Monday, March 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the theatre, 12700 Sound Avenue in Mattituck. Those trying out should bring sheet music of a Broadway song; they will be asked to sing 16 bars of the song. All the roles in this classic musical are open. For more information, call 987-7209.





ELIH ‘GOLD RAISER’

Eastern Long Island Hospital’s Auxiliary and Robert’s Jewelers will co-sponsor a “Gold Raiser” on Monday, March 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the ELIH conference room. Participants can trade in their unwanted gold jewelry for cash, a percentage of which will be used to benefit patient services at the hospital. For more information, call 477-5196.





‘ART IN THE GARDEN’

Peconic Land Trust’s Winter Lecture Series will present author and garden enthusiast Dianne Benson, speaking on “Objects in the Summer Garden: Tubers, Tropicals and Bulbs” at Bridge Gardens, 36 Mitchell Lane in Bridgehampton on Sunday, March 6 at 1 p.m. The program is part of the Land Trust’s “art in the garden” theme. Refreshments will be served following the program. Admission is $15 and reservations are recommended. Call the Land Trust at 283-3195 or email events@peconiclandtrust.org.





CELEBRATING DIVERSITY

Southampton’s Parrish Art Museum, in collaboration with the Rogers Memorial Library, will host the second annual International Cultural Celebration on Sunday, March 6 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the museum, 25 Jobs Lane. The festival will focus on cultural diversity on the East End, including traditional dances and music as well as art workshops. Light refreshments will be served. Admission is free and no advance registration is required. For more information, call 283-2118, extension 30.