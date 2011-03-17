What's Happening: Week of March 17, 2011

RARE, BIG AND ODD…

Mashomack Preserve’s coastal oak forest is home to some unique trees. On Saturday, March 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. tour participants will explore different forest types — some very tall tulip trees, a huge white oak, a healthy elm tree and two American chestnuts as well as other remarkable specimens. A truck ride and some hiking combine for a rare chance to explore Mashomack’s interior. The tour is free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to reserve a place.

LEPRECHAUN TEA PARTY

There will be stories and treats to say goodbye to winter at the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, March 19 at 1:30 p.m. The program is designed for family members of all ages.

LWV-SI TO MEET

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island will hold its regular monthly meeting on Saturday, March 19 at 10 a.m. on the Shelter Island Library’s lower level. Everyone in the community is welcome to attend.

100 YEARS CELEBRATED

Our Lady of the Isle will continue its celebration of the parish’s Centennial Jubilee at 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday, March 19 with the annual observance of St. Joseph’s Day. St. Joseph is the Patron Saint of Workers and the parish will acknowledges the work of the church’s three guilds and their members: St. Matthew’s Guild, coordinated by Jim Colligan, is responsible for the accounting of weekly collections; St. Joseph’s Guild, Vincent Seddio, takes care of church maintenance and upkeep; and St. Martha’s Guild, coordinators Dell Martin and Ceil Kraus, launders the altar linens.

JUNIATA COLLEGE CHOIR

Shelter Island welcomes back the Juniata College Concert Choir for a concert at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20 at the Presbyterian Church. The choir will perform a cappella music from several cultures and traditions. There is no charge for the concert but there will be a free-will offering.

DARE GRADUATION

Shelter Island Police Officer Walter Richards and the Shelter Island School will conduct graduation exercises for DARE students at a ceremony on Friday, March 25 at 1:30 p.m. in the Shelter Island School auditorium.

ACROSS THE MOAT

DAY RETREAT FOR WOMEN

Former Islander Betty Hill Crowson, life coach and author, will lead a day-long retreat for women on Saturday, April 9 at the Little Portion Friary in Mt. Sinai.

The program, “A Lightness of Being,” will help participants differentiate between outer and inner sources of stress and become empowered with practical and spiritual tools for letting go of the old and creating a vision for the new. Women who attend these retreats say they are life-changing.

The cost, $75, includes lunch, snacks and a journal. For more information, contact “The Joy is in the Journey” retreats at 566-6947 or visit thejoyisinthejourney.com.

AT THE PICTURE SHOW…

The Bay Street Theatre’s Picture Show in Sag Harbor is hosting an Edward G. Robinson weekend on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19. “The Woman in the Window,” a movie of blackmail and murder, also starring Raymond Massey and Joan Bennett, will be shown on Friday, and the noir film, “The Stranger,” which co-stars Orson Welles and Loretta Young, will run on Saturday. Show time for both films is 8 p.m. Tickets cost $5 at the door.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

The Custer Institute and Observatory on Main Bayview Road in Southold will be open for a guided tour of the night sky (weather permitting) through its powerful telescopes on Saturday, March 19 from 7 p.m. to midnight. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children. Call 765-2626 if in doubt about the weather.

PURIM CELEBRATION

Temple Adas Israel will celebrate Purim at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 20 at the synagogue, located at Elizabeth Street and Atlantic Avenue in Sag Harbor. Purim is a holiday enjoyed by kids of all ages, and guests are invited to join in the fun. A musical farce will be performed by the Hebrew School and everyone is welcome to participate in the traditional costume parade, dressed as favorite Purim characters — Queen Esther, Mordecai, the evil Haman or others.

Guests are asked to bring a non-meat dish for the potluck lunch. A donation of non-perishable food for the Sag Harbor Food Pantry is the cost of admission. Call 725-0904 for more information.

AT CANIO’S…

Continue the St. Patrick’s Day celebration at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 at Canio’s Cultural Cafe on Main Street in Sag Harbor with an evening of Irish poetry and song. All are welcome to read a favorite Irish poem or offer up an Irish tune. A simple reception will follow the program.

SOS ARTIST GRANTS

The East End Arts Council and New York Foundation for the Arts will award Strategic Opportunity Stipends, from $200 to $1,500, for Suffolk County artists in all visual disciplines as well as writing, music and theatre. The grants are intended to help artists take advantage of opportunities that will benefit their work and/or careers. The deadline to apply for opportunities occurring between June 1 and October 31 is 5 p.m. April 20.

Application forms and guidelines are available on nyfa.org/sos or eastendarts.org.