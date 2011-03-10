What's Happening: Week of March 10, 2011

DON’T MISS LIP SYNC 2011!

The PTSA’s popular annual “funraiser” event will be held tomorrow, Friday, March 11 at 7 p.m. in the Shelter Island School auditorium. More than 50 students, parents and faculty will take part. This show often sells out so come early to be sure of a seat. Tickets go on sale at 6 p.m. and cost $7 for adults and $3 for students. (PTSA members can reserve seats by emailing Melanie Matz at mmatz@optonline.net with the number of adults and students in the party.)





SUMMER, FALL GRANT CYCLE

Applications will be available this Monday, March 14 for the Shelter Island Educational Foundation’s grants to support summer and fall individual and group projects. Up to $2,000 each will be awarded for programs or activities that provide an enriching experience for the student participants. Those interested can pick up applications at the Shelter Island School or at the Shelter Island Public Library. They can also be downloaded from the SIEF website: shelterislandedfoundation.org. The deadline for submitting applications is Monday, April 11.

For more information, call Sue Hine at 749-0246 or Jody Thompson at 749-2352.





PINEWOOD DERBY

A brand new track has been put together for the Cub Scouts’ Pinewood Derby, which will be held on Saturday, March 12 at 3 p.m. in the school gym. The Scouts raised money for their track but got a lot of help from Piccozzi’s, Shelter Island Hardware, the Lions Club, the PBA, Coecles Harbor Marina and the Fire Department to make it all happen. Watch the Scouts compete — and it’s free.

Adults who are young at heart are invited to enter their own car kits in the Pinewood Derby fundraiser on Sunday, March 20 at 3 p.m. at the Youth Center. Posters are up on telephone poles and in stores. Register to enter or just come and watch, enter the 50/50 raffle, stop by the concession stand and enjoy the bake sale.





DUNGEONS & DRAGONS

A new club has been organized at the Shelter Island Library for kids in grades 9 through 12 who are interested in playing Dungeons & Dragons. The first meeting will be held on Friday, March 11, at 4 p.m. on the lower level of the library.





AT THE LEGION…

Enjoy a free vegetarian or meat lasagne dinner at the American Legion on Friday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. Legion members, Auxiliary, boosters and friends are welcome. Donations for work on the veterans’ memorials will be most welcome.

On Tuesday, March 15, the Legion will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Fred Ogar’s corned beef dinner, which will be served up at 6:30 p.m. for $15 per person.

Two meetings are scheduled, too — the Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16 and the regular monthly Legion meeting will take place on Monday, March 21 at 7 p.m.





LENTEN BIBLE STUDY

A four-week Lenten Bible Study series, conducted by Julius and Gladys Manchise, will be held at Our Lady of the Isle Parish on Sundays, March 13, 20, 27 and April 3 at 10:30 a.m. and will be repeated on Monday evenings, March 14, 21, 28 and April 4 at 7 p.m.





SIGN UP FOR SAFE BOATING

The Shelter Island Police and Recreation Departments are sponsoring a Safe Boating Class on two Saturday mornings from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be held on March 19 and 26 in the business classroom at the Shelter Island School. By attending the two sessions, participants can earn their New York State Safe Boating Certificate.

The class is free and all books and materials will be provided. A $10 State certification processing fee will be charged to those 18 years or older. Class size is limited so call Garth Griffin at 749-0302, extension 109, after 4 p.m. to reserve a place.





COMPUTER CLASSES

Join Mark Lindemann for his computer class for adults on Monday, March 14 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on the lower level of the library. The class is free but registration is suggested; call 749-0042. Everyone is welcome to attend, either on an ongoing basis or just to drop in with a computer question.





ACROSS THE MOAT

AT THE PICTURE SHOW…

The Picture Show at the Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor continues with a Woody Allen theme on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12. “Love & Death” is Friday’s selection; “Bananas” will be shown on Saturday. Show time is 8 p.m. and tickets are available at the door for $5 per person.





TUESDAYS WITH TOM

Join Mashomack’s Tom Damiani on Tuesday, March 12 at 8 a.m. for a field trip to the Arshamomaque Preserve where newly returned male ospreys may be seen tending their nests — and late winter ducks will hopefully be seen, too.

Participants should plan to meet at the Red House Nature Center in Greenport and are advised to dress warmly and wear waterproof footwear. The field trip is free and sponsored by the North Fork Audubon Society. To register for the walk, call 275-3202 or email tdamiani3@optimum.net.





AT CANIO’S…

Canio’s Cultural Cafe in Sag Harbor will host naturalist and author John Turner on Saturday, March 12 at 6 p.m. Mr. Turner will discuss the updated edition of his book, “Exploring the Other Island: A Seasonal Guide to Nature on Long Island” — which contains nearly 300 species of flora and fauna calling Long Island home. “A singularly effective guide. Inspired … highly recommended!” is how George Plimpton described the first edition of this classic.

The event is free and open to the public.





STRIKE OUT FOR CANCER

Everyone is invited to enjoy an afternoon of bowling at the East Hampton Bowl on Sunday, March 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. to raise funds for the Heaven Can Wait team’s participation in the annual LI2DAY WALK in June. The money raised from the 35-mile walk will benefit the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Southampton Hospital, Lucia’s Angels and the Ellen Hermanson Breast Center. Tickets for the bowling fundraiser cost $35 for adults, $15 for children. To purchase, call 726-8715.





SATURDAY STARGAZING

The Custer Institute and Observatory on Main Bayview Road in Southold will be open for a guided tour of the night sky (weather permitting) through its powerful telescopes on Saturday, March 12 from 7 p.m. to midnight. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children. Call 765-2626 if in doubt about the weather.





SOS ARTIST GRANTS

The East End Arts Council and New York Foundation for the Arts will award Strategic Opportunity Stipends, from $200 to $1,500, for Suffolk County artists in all visual disciplines as well as writing, music and theatre. The grants are intended to help artists take advantage of opportunities that will benefit their work and/or careers. The deadline to apply for opportunities occurring between June 1 and October 31 is 5 p.m. on April 20.

Application forms and guidelines are available on nyfa.org/SOS or eastendarts.org.