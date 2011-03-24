What's Happening on Shelter Island: Week of March 24, 2011

HELP WANTED: SUMMER!

The Shelter Island Public Library will host its first-ever summer Job Fair on Saturday, May 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. on the library’s lower level. If you are an employer — restaurant, hotel, landscaper, retail business, construction company, camp, marina, or community organization — looking for seasonal staff and you would like to participate, let Library Director Denise DiPaolo know (749-0042, extension 103) as early as possible.

FRIEDMAN TO SPEAK AT WCC

The Shelter Island Women’s Community Club will meet at 12 noon on Tuesday, April 5 in Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church. Leah Friedman, award-winning playwright and artist, will be the guest speaker; she will read from a series of her monologues. Bring a sandwich and a mug; coffee, tea and dessert will be provided.

A monetary donation or the contribution of a non-perishable item for the Food Pantry will be appreciated.

ACROSS THE MOAT

PICTURE SHOW PRESENTS…

Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre will continue its weekend movie schedule at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26.

The cold war black comedy classic, “Dr. Strangelove,” directed by Stanley Kubrick and starring Peter Sellers, George C. Scott and Sterling Hayden, will be shown on Friday.

“Dr. Zhivago” is Saturday’s romance and war drama, directed by David Lean and starring Omar Sharif, Julie Christie, Geraldine Chaplin, Alec Guiness, Rod Steiger and Ralph Richardson. Tickets are available at the door for $5.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

The Custer Institute and Observatory on Main Bayview Road in Southold will present “How to Buy and Use a Telescope,” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, followed from 9:30 p.m. to midnight by a guided tour of the night sky (weather permitting) through the institute’s powerful telescopes, or your own. Jeff Norwood, of Camera Concepts in Patchogue, will be on hand to assist. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children. Call 765-2626 if in doubt about the weather for viewing.

AT CANIO’S CULTURAL CAFE…

Canio’s in Sag Harbor will host ecologist and marine conservationist Carl Safina on Saturday, March 26 at 6 p.m. He will discuss his latest book, “The View from Lazy Point: A Natural Year in an Unnatural World,” which follows the seasons from his home on eastern Long Island to the far reaches of the globe, from the Arctic to Antarctica and across the tropics. The program is free and the community is invited to attend.

SOS ARTIST GRANTS

The East End Arts Council and New York Foundation for the Arts will award Strategic Opportunity Stipends, from $200 to $1,500, for Suffolk County artists in all visual disciplines as well as writing, music and theatre. The grants are intended to help artists take advantage of opportunities that will benefit their work and/or careers. The deadline to apply for opportunities occurring between June 1 and October 31 is April 20.

Application forms and guidelines are available on nyfa.org/sos or eastendarts.org.

DOG OBEDIENCE 101

Dogs and their handlers will learn basic obedience using positive reinforcement techniques at 10 a.m. on Saturday or Sunday mornings beginning March 26 and 27 at the ARF Adoption Center on Daniels Hole Road in Wainscott. The cost of the five session course is $125. Register online at arfhamptons.org or call 537-0400, extension 202.

GIRLS NIGHT OUT

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will host a Girls Night Out on Wednesday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m. The evening includes cocktails, refreshments, raffles, fashion, a ticket to the screening of the first “Sex in the City” movie — and more — for $25. Tickets will be available at the door, beginning at 6 p.m. For more information, call the box office at 725-9500.