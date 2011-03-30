Wedding: Morgan/Taylor wed

Robert and Sharon Morgan have announced the marriage of their daughter, Rebecca, to Timothy Taylor. The wedding and celebration took place on the grounds of the Pridwin Hotel on the auspicious date of October 10, 2010 (10/10/10). It was a spectacular fall day and the guests feasted on the Pridwin BBQ and a roasted pig by Ray Congdon while dancing to the Caribbean sounds of Vivian and the Merry Makers.

The groom’s parents are John and Margery Courtney of East Hampton. Tim is a local New York State Certified Land Surveyor and Rebecca is the director of the East Hampton and Springs School Districts’ after-school programs. The couple lives in East Hampton.

A honeymoon in Las Vegas is planned for next month.