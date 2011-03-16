Weather: February 2011: Iceboating and snow

Our past month has given those that do their iceboating and racing on Mecox Bay a fine period. Now, it’s all over until next January and February.

Yes, iceboating is the fastest natural sport on ice. Those involved look forward to it each year. The only thing needed is temperature low enough to freeze those saltwater bays.

Previous snows lasted on the ground for most of the month. Highest temperature for February was 56 degrees on the 17th. That period — the 17th through the 19th — was the period that broke winter’s icy grip.

It was coldest February 3rd, when at night the thermometer fell to 8 degrees. It was below freezing every night but five nights. There was a small amount of snow on the ground every day but four; this was mainly from January’s snows. Total precipitation for February was 4.68 inches. Total snowfall for February was 3 inches, on the 21st. There was no snow on the ground from the 25th on.

Recorded were 10 clear days, 9 partly cloudy days, and 9 cloudy days. There was some thunder and lightning on the 5th. Even as late as the 15th there were many 3-foot-deep snow drifts from January’s snows.

As our sandy island erodes by wind, rain and high tides, we try and protect it with timbers, rocks, jetties, sandbags and the like. Mother Nature fights us all the way, in every way we grow and spend. We can only hope there are years on our side to enjoy in safety what we have enjoyed greatly so far. Remember, we build and live on a sand bar.

As the years come and go, we have lost the ice-age — at present, we are living in a warming climate that has with it minor but increasing rainfall. Such are the changes in our environment.

Will the month of March give us any snow? Go to the records. For what it’s worth, March 12-14 is the anniversary of the Blizzard of 1888. Three days at 0 degrees, 3 feet of snow and 60 m.p.h. winds. Snow in deep hedgerows until June 1st, 1888! Such is the history!

Good luck and happy spring to all!