Watch Corporal Tom Spotteck in HBO documentary

Set your DVR, the last chance to see Shelter Island’s Corporal Tom Spotteck in an HBO documentary titled “The Battle for Marjah” is this Monday, March 14.

Directed by embedded journalist Ben Anderson, the documentary follows marines in February of 2010 through “Operation Mashtarak,” which was the biggest military operation since the start of the war in Afghanistan. The operation was a highly-risky effort to liberate the strategically vital town of Marjah. The documentary premiered February 17.