Volleyballers battle in 4 on 4 tourney

Volleyball all-stars, rookies and eager spectators gathered in the school gymnasium on Sunday afternoon for a 4 on 4 volleyball tournament, organized by the Student Council.

There were four squads playing in the non-competitive bracket, which started at 2:30 p.m., and seven in the competitive, double-elimination bracket. Spectators and players waiting their turn enjoyed watching two games at once, one on each half of the gym.

Though the non-competitive games were low-key, the competitive teams hit the court with a fury, screaming out plays and diving on the court to keep plays alive.

As the clock neared 5:15 p.m., three teams were left, the Jets (Frank and Jonathan Polistena, Stephanie Brock, and Bob Liepa), the Evans Street Spikers (Cindy Belt, Mark Cappellino and Andrew and Matt BeltCappellino) and TFA (Team Frickin’ Awesome, including Al Concepcion and members of the Fury travel volleyball squad: Stephanie Vecchio, Kayla Mergle, Emma Houlihan).

The Jets were knocked out first, and though the final match was close, TFA conquered the Evans Street Spikers.

The event raised about $400 for the Student Council.