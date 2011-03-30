Village of Dering Harbor: Village adopts local MS4 laws

Following public hearings on Saturday, March 19, the Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees voted unanimously to adopt two new laws to bring the village into conformance with federally mandated MS4 legislation. The purpose of the laws is to adopt regulations to prohibit storm sewer system and regulations for storm water management in general.

There was no public comment on either law. The village, represented by Bridg Hunt, is working in partnership with the Town of Shelter Island on MS4 compliance. The town is also in the process of adopting MS4 laws.

The trustees also adopted lead agency status for the purposes of SEQRA, determining that the proposed laws would not have a negative impact on the environment.

SHORE ROAD DILEMMA

Village Fire Marshall Arthur Bloom reported that a solution was in hand for the confusion caused by having two identically named Shore Roads at opposite ends of the Island, particularly when an emergency response is called for.

In cooperation with Shelter Island Police Chief Jim Read, the Shelter Island Fire Department and Southold Police emergency dispatch, Dering Harbor will be included in the dispatch data base, and the Island’s three fire chiefs will use two-way radios en route to a call, to double check on the destination.

It’s one thing, Mr. Bloom said, to dial 911 and get a person on the other end; there’s no human interaction when an automatic alarm goes off. Mr. Bloom has notified all the alarm companies used by Village residents to change their data bases to target Dering Harbor explicitly — not Shore Road.

Mr. Bloom said he and Chief Read were willing to visit the seven or eight houses in the village with Shore Road addresses, making test calls to 911 to make sure the new procedures were working. The board agreed and authorized them to conduct site visits and test calls. The mayor said he and Village Clerk Laura Hildreth will notify the homeowners in advance.

Mr. Bloom urged the board to tighten up the regulations governing the installation of alarm systems village-wide.

OTHER BUSINESS

• Water system: Given the greater-than-anticipated cost involved in upgrading the village water system, Mayor Tim Hogue said he and Water Commissioner Hap Bowditch were looking at some alternative plans and ordering a new survey to explore the possibilities of hooking up to an existing well. A request has also been submitted to the SIFD for the use of its generator in case of an emergency, which would result in considerable savings over installing a generator, which has been recommended by Suffolk County Health Services. The village has never needed to pump water during a power outage, the mayor noted.

• 2011-2012 Budget: A public hearing on a proposed village budget will be held on April 16; copies will be available for prior review.

The state’s recent proposal to impose a two percent cap on raising property taxes to fund expenses could have implications for the budget, the mayor said.

• Fairweather property: The mayor suggested that the trustees and legal counsel visit the building site to ensure that the work in progress is in accordance with the building permit and original plans. The building inspector will also be asked to make a site visit.

• Balloting: Mr. Hogue referred the board to a stack of absentee ballot applications in the hall, available for residents who would not be on the Island for the annual June election of trustees and mayor. He also said that he will be discussing with Shelter Island School officials some possibilities for making absentee ballots more accessible to the community.

The next meeting of the board will be on April 16 at 10 a.m.