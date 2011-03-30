Village of Dering Harbor: Dering Harbor ARB approves addition

Architectural Review Board Chair Heather Brownlie convened a public hearing in Dering Harbor’s Village Hall on Saturday, March 19 to consider the application submitted by Michael Kostow for an addition to his home at 6F Nicoll Road.

Mr. Kostow proposed adding a dormer to his single-story residence, its architectural details in keeping with the existing structure. The plans had been discussed with and reviewed by the village’s Building Inspector, Al Daniels, and subsequently revised to minimize the effect of its shadow line.

The original structure is not in conformance with the shadow-line rule — it extends beyond the Kostow’s property. On the building inspector’s advice, Mr. Kostow revised the plans for the addition so that he did not increase the extent of that non-conformity. Earlier, Mayor Tim Hogue had congratulated Mr. Kostow for being very cooperative and patient during the process.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the ARB voted unanimously to approve the Kostow application.