Varsity boys team honored for being good sports

The Indians boys basketball teams may not have had many victories, but they still stood out in one aspect: their respect for the game, their opponents and the officials.

The Eastern Long Island chapter of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials recently announced that the varsity and JV Shelter Island boys basketball teams and their coaches, Mike Mundy and Jay Card, were awarded the James R. Starks Sportsmanship Award.

“I think we always exhibit good sportsmanship,” Coach Mike Mundy explained, “even when we’re in disagreement with a call. They conduct themselves in a respectable manner.”

What makes this award unique, Athletic Director Rick Osmer explained, is that it’s awarded by the officials, who are often the first target of unsportsmanlike conduct.