Town & County: Hubbard re-elected, Isles lauded

Hubbard re-elected to Greenport board

Incumbent trustee George Hubbard was the top vote-getter in Tuesday’s Greenport Village Board elections.

Former trustee Bill Swiskey’s bid to get back on the Village Board fell short as political newcomer David Murray won the open seat. Mr. Hubbard won 253 votes compared to 199 votes for Mr. Murray and 160 for Mr. Swiskey.

Mayor David Nyce ran unopposed for a second term. This will also be the second term for Mr. Hubbard, who runs an auto repair shop on Shelter Island.

Mr. Nyce told supporters he’s optimistic about what the board can accomplish over the next four years.





County planner gets sendoff from super

Supervisor Jim Dougherty travelled to the County Center in Riverhead in early March to attend the monthly meeting of the Suffolk County Planning Commission, in order to pay tribute to retiring Director of Planning Tom Isles, who has served for a decade in that post.

In his remarks, Supervisor Dougherty thanked Director Isles for facilitating County funding in the acquisition of “Barney Ryan’s horse farm, the Shelter Island Nursery, Dering Harbor Woods, Crab Creek Peninsula, Fresh Pond, Cackle Hill, Westmoreland Farm — the list goes on.”

Then Supervisor Dougherty presented Director Isles with a jar containing “a small chunk of Sylvester Manor turf,” noting “Shelter Islanders are firm believers in Home Rule and we don’t part with chunks of our jurisdiction readily.”

In his remarks, Director Isles recalled: “Jim Dougherty was CEO of Pathmark supermarkets — it’s amazing what he can get done. It’s been a pleasure to work with Jim.”

Members of the Planning Commission presented Director Isles with a plaque of appreciation for his “leadership, guidance and expertise.” Director Isles will retire March 31, and County Executive Steve Levy is expected to nominate a replacement for him shortly.

– LINDA HOLMES, SUFFOLK COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION