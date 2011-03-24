Town Board: Residents protest Recycling Center picking ban

Over a dozen residents upset about the ban on scavenging at the Shelter Island Recycling Center waited for the Town Board to open Friday’s meeting to public comment after the regular agenda. Some were angry, others offered suggestions to allow picking to continue under safer conditions.

The three Town Board members present indicated that they would consider the comments and suggestions.

Leading off was Jean Lawless, asking the board to address several issues but primarily “Why are we, the rabbles, being punished for the litigious few?” She also asked, “How was it determined that there was no criminal intent when a local police employee, not on town time but on his own, removed a car from the dump?”

Police Chief James Read has confirmed the involvement of a police officer in the truck removal incident that in turn triggered one of two internal investigations of Highway/Public Works department operations that led them to the picking ban.

Councilwoman Chris Lewis, who was presiding as deputy supervisor in Jim Dougherty’s absence, denied board members referring to residents as rabble (the word appeared in a letter to the editor published on March 10). To Ms. Lawless’s primary question, she responded, “There were a number of things that entered into it.”

She said that the car removal incident and several lawsuits prompted a call to the town insurance company. “They were pretty horrified to find out that [picking] had been going on for a long time.” She also cited lost revenues.

“So we are all being punished because somebody sued the town, somebody took a car from the dump, and because the insurance company is frowning upon them,” Ms. Lawless responded. She also read this statement from former supervisor Al Kilb Jr., who was unable to attend: “The Recycling Center is a natural resource to the people of Shelter Island — construction workers, florists, artists, baymen, just folks — it’s a cultural and material asset.”

Public comment continued with Jerry Glassberg: “If you ask the insurance company, naturally they’re going to be negative. We elect you people to try and resolve problems, and I’m sure there are ways you could have worked it out. It’s a wonderful resource, it’s unique, and I think when you stop it … you’re hurting the people of Shelter Island.”

Town Attorney Laury Dowd emphasized that the decision to shut most of the Recycling Center to scavenging was not the board’s but Mr. Ketcham’s. On March 1, he implemented a policy prohibiting picking everywhere but in the goody pile.

Paul Shepherd noted that although Mr. Ketcham is elected to serve as highway superintendent he is appointed as public works commissioner , which could give the Town Board authority over his policies.

“We appoint him, we don’t micromanage him,” Councilman Peter Reich responded.

“So the whole town is suffering because he came out with a recommendation without a hearing or anything else,” Mr. Glassberg said.

“I don’t think it’s fair to shovel it onto Mark,” Mr. Shepherd said, adding that “everybody nodded” when Councilman Ed Brown asked if the board was supportive of the policy. “If everybody was happy you’d all be taking credit for it.”

Joe Cunningham countered economic arguments for banning scavenging. The bulk of material dumped is construction and demolition debris that the town pays to cart away. “It has no economic value,” he said.

But a piece of wood from the pile does have value to him, when he needs something for his boat restoration work, he added.

“I know a couple of people on Shelter Island who have a subsistence living,” Peter Vielbig commented. “They clam at low tide, and pick cans at high tide … I don’t want us to think of this as some kind of a luxury for someone.”

Will Anderson said, “Notwithstanding the fact that I’m less than pleased about the government restricting my movements in yet another area of my life,” he has been combing the metal pile since he was 5 years old, “looking for goodies.”

As a plumber, he both gives and takes from the metal pile, he said. “I bring anywhere from 2 to 5 tons of steel a month to the town dump,” and when metal disposal fees were imposed, he paid for it and the town turned around and sold it.

“I don’t get where a guy like me that contributes to the pile so much can’t take from it,” he said, adding, “The insurance company doesn’t seem to have a problem with me unloading a 500- to 800-pound boiler in the same spot.”

The town doesn’t own the goods until after they are unloaded, Mr. Reich said, and so wouldn’t be liable.

Mr. Anderson suggested using a release or waiver to allow scavenging. “A broad ruling that effects everybody is a bad idea,” he commented.

Paulette Van Vranken added that the dump used to be “one of the more pleasant things on Shelter Island. It’s almost like an archeological dig for me.” But lately she sees furniture “absolutely smashed. It makes me furious. It’s such a waste. It’s wrong.”

“Have any of the threatened or actual lawsuits been beyond the limits of our liability coverage?” Mel Mendelssohn asked. Not to her knowledge, Ms. Lewis responded.

“We need an insurance company that is prepared to pay the claim rather than run our lives on Shelter Island,” Mr. Mendelssohn said to audience applause.

Identifying herself as a single mom who has found furniture at the dump, Karen Kilb said, “We’re supposed to be teaching our children about recycling, being green. Reuse is the highest form of recycling.”

Vinnie Novak suggested that the town require pickers to wear protective gear and abide by OSHA safety standards.

“We’ve heard a lot of good suggestions, here,” Mr. Reich said. “You might have to sign something, wear long pants and gloves — that’s what the public’s input is for.” The board will take the input, he said, digest it, and talk to Mr. Ketcham, he added. “It’s going to be a continuously evolving process down there.”