Town board: Property issues dominate weekly town work session

All five Town Board members were around the table for Tuesday’s work session for the first time in weeks, and covered a long list of topics, most related to property issues.

•Nonconforming business rules. The Town Board is still struggling to refine draft code intended to clarify the expansion of a nonconforming businesses in section 133-23 of the zoning code. “Meanwhile, we have an ongoing situation,” Councilwoman Chris Lewis said. An Article 78 suit has been filed against an interpretation of that law by the Zoning Board of Appeals. The interpretation was triggered by activities on a residential lot merged to the former Olde Country Inn property, although the interpretation was not specific to that property.

Board members asked zoning code inspectors Billy Banks and Mary Wilson to comment on the most recent draft of the law. Neither thought the revised language improved the clarity of the law.

The board reached no consensus on how to proceed, but will discuss the issue again next Tuesday.

• Acceptance of a joint town and county offer to purchase development rights at Sylvester Manor. Supervisor Jim Dougherty announced that Eben Ostby, owner of the manor property, accepted a January 4 offer of $82,000 per acre for the development rights on 57 acres. The town would cover 30 percent of the $4,682,000 cost, or $1,405,000, with the county paying 70 percent. According to Mr. Dougherty, Mr. Ostby has pledged the proceeds to the not-for-profit Sylvester Manor Educational Farm Inc.

Almost 108 acres of Sylvester Manor property is being protected from development, Mr. Dougherty said.

Sylvester Manor recently applied for an agricultural easement on 42.5 acres, which would reduce the property’s assessed value, according to Town Assessor Al Hammond. But that loss in taxable property value may be mitigated — while reviewing the agricultural easement, Mr. Hammond noted structures on the property that had not previously been assessed.

• A derelict house on Manhanset Road. The former residence of John Boylan has become “both an eyesore and a menace to the community.” Mr. Dougherty said. The town is following its “unsafe building procedure,” Town Attorney Laury Dowd said, by boarding up windows, but Mr. Dougherty asked if it was time to get more aggressive. Family members responsible for the property were notified last year that the structure was a menace, Ms. Dowd said. She suggested ordering the family to remove the structure or secure it with fencing within 60 days.

• An infringement on Sachems Woods. At the request of the Conservation Advisory Council, town officials are looking into whether the Marcello Masonry operation on North Ferry Road is encroaching onto the adjacent town woodland and endangering trees. Ms. Lewis commented that there needs to be some clear demarcation, not just along this property, but any adjacent to Sachems Woods. “It’s hard to talk specifics unless you know there’s a surveyor’s mark,” Mr. Reich said.

• Response plans for a nuclear disaster. Mr. Dougherty said that although Shelter Island is outside of the 10-mile evacuation zone for the Millstone nuclear power plant in Connecticut, he is working on a response plan with Police Chief Jim Read, the town’s emergency management coordinator, which would be different than the town’s sheltering-in-place approach to hurricanes.

• FEMA reimbursement of late December storm repair costs. Three town claims are eligible, in whole or in part, for federal reimbursement: the wheelchair ramp at Crescent Beach, the inlet to the South Ferry Hills boat basin, and backfilling and erosion control near the bulkhead at the south Silver Beach landing. FEMA would pay 75 percent of repair costs, with the state and the town each picking up 12.5 percent.

• A new inter-governmental purchasing consortium. Ken Crannel, of the Suffolk County Executive’s office, encouraged the town to join a consortium established by Nassau and Suffolk counties to combine bids on common goods. Approximately 20 municipalities have joined, including Brookhaven and Patchogue. Consortium members recently saved from 8 to over 20 percent on a purchase of plain white paper, he said. The next group bid will be on emergency services supplies. He said that fire districts and schools may join the consortium as well as towns. There is no cost to participate; all administrative costs are absorbed by the county.