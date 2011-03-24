Town Board: Moratorium imposed on causeways only

Picking protesters dominated the March 18 Town Board meeting, but prior to the public comment session, the board took the following actions:

• Adopted a new moratorium on causeway development. A moratorium adopted a year ago prohibiting development within the larger coastal barrier district will be allowed to expire on March 31. The new moratorium bars clearing, filling or any construction activity requiring a permit from properties on the causeways to Ram Island. It will be in effect until July 31, 2011 while the board completes legislation creating a new causeway zone.

• Set an April 8 public hearing on new rules for Congdon Dock slip permits. The proposed legislation would establish an annual renewal date of April 1 for all permit holders after an initial transition year to the new schedule. To renew a permit, slip holders would need to provide proof of residency and boat ownership, proper registration and a photo of the boat. If a permit is not renewed on April 1, the slip would be assigned to the next eligible applicant on the waiting list.

The law also establishes high season rentals of slips unused by June 1, as well as other subletting and revocation rules. (See the proposed law on page 31.)

• Voted in support of proposed state law creating a Peconic Bay Regional Transportation Authority. Two Home Rule resolutions adopted by the board support legislation sponsored by Assemblyman Fred Thiele and Senator Kenneth LaValle to establish an alternative to the Metropolitan Transit Authority in eastern Suffolk County. When a similar home rule request was made by Mr. Thiele in 2010, the Town Board declined to adopt a resolution in support.

• Approved new rules and regulations for stewardship of open space lands acquired through Community Preservation Funds. The rules are not state mandated but were developed to ensure proper use of CPF monies, and are being adopted by all towns in the program.

• Authorized bids on servicing of 4-posters and for 20 to 40 tons of feed corn to bait the deer feeding stations deployed on the Island to kill ticks in 2011. A state-authorized 4-poster study program utilizing 60 stations ended last year. The Town Board approved $60,000 for the program this year, a third of past 4-poster budgets. The exact number of units and a deployment date have yet to be announced.

• Approved an 8,000-pound boat lift to be located on the south side of the dock of Maurice and Elizabeth Pinto of Seagull Road. The board also set public hearings on three mooring permits, two in Coecles Harbor and one in Shelter Island Sound (see legal notices, page 31).

• Reappointed committee members John Hallman, William Anderson, Walter Richards and Ken Pysher to the Water Advisory Committee; Walter Richards and Susan Binder to the Communities That Care group; and appointed Marie Buscemi to an opening on the Senior Citizens Affairs Council.

• Suspended the fees charged for metals and car disposal at the town Recycling Center in accordance with a recommendation from Public Works Commissioner Mark Ketcham.