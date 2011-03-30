Town Board: Coming soon — more room for recyclables

The Shelter Island Recycling Center is about to get bigger as an adjacent residential lot is put to use, a plan that’s been in the works for years.

On Tuesday the Town Board kicked off discussions of possible uses of the Menantic Road property that served as the residence of Irving Gruber, the celebrated Island centenarian who died in late December 2010. The town bought his property in 2002, granting Mr. Gruber a life estate in the residence.

The lone parcel between the entrance and exit to the Recycling Center, the .85 acre lot will now become part of it, but town officials agreed after reviewing photos of the property and hearing first hand reports of its disrepair that Mr. Gruber’s house and garage must go.

In October 2002 under the Art Williams administration, the Town Board voted to acquire the Gruber property after determining “it is in the best interest of the efficient and safe operation of the town’s landfill/transfer station.” The sale contract stipulated that Mr. Gruber would reserve “a life estate … to use and enjoy the property as if he still owned it.” The town agreed to maintain the exterior of the structures, mow the lawn and snowplow the driveway. The town also agreed not to remove vegetation on the perimeter of the property, which served as a buffer between the residence and the landfill.

“We maintained the house to his satisfaction during his life,” Commissioner of Public Works Mark Ketcham said. But despite that, leaks, holes in the roof, aging electric and plumbing systems have pushed the structures beyond repair.

“I think the house should be razed,” Mr. Ketcham said.

“The garage is a liability and could fall down any moment,” said Jeff Starzee, deputy highway superintendent.

Councilwoman Chris Lewis said that the Community Housing Committee talked about the Gruber house as a potential affordable rental unit. But the amount of work to repair the house and bring it up to code would be “tremendous,” she said. “I don’t think it’s a practical consideration.”

The resolution adopted has restrictions, Mr. Reich noted, and limits uses to those that generally benefit the Recycling Center. “We couldn’t do something totally different there.”

“The property should be turned over to the recycling area for any expansion,” Mr. Ketcham said. The nature of the expansion and the recycling operations that would be relocated to the former Gruber property are open to discussion.

Councilman Ed Brown said that the priority was to make more room for brush and stumps.

Mr. Ketcham said that the town would have to go through multiple plans before settling on a final one. He also suggested relocating the dog impound area from Bowditch Road or the police impound from South Ferry Road, plans that would “free up some other [town] properties that we are currently using.”

Audience member Paul Shepherd encouraged the board to take its time, in order to come up with “something really meaningful.”

“We’re just trying to get the process going,” Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty said. “It sounds like we have a bit of a consensus here, that we’re likely to be going the demolition route.” But he added that the board would “take some time to brainstorm, do our homework.”