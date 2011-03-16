Town Board: Barely a quorum mulls issues old and new

Three board members met for Tuesday’s weekly Town Hall work session: Chris Lewis, acting as deputy supervisor, Glenn Waddington and Peter Reich. A final consensus on several ongoing issues was put off until all five members are present.

NUCLEAR ACCIDENT RESPONSE

Referring to Japan’s earthquake disaster, audience member Vinnie Novak asked about the town’s emergency preparedness in the event of a radiation leak from a nuclear power plant in Connecticut. “I know our plan is to stay in place,” he said, “but if there’s a problem there, how do we get warning and what do we do?”

Mr. Waddington addressed the emergency plan developed for Millstone Power Plant: “By the [distance] of a couple of miles, we were excluded from that highest level of risk zone. The whole issue back then was suspect. There’s no way to do a viable evacuation plan for the East End.”

Ms. Lewis responded that Police Chief Jim Read would need to answer the question. When asked by the Reporter, Chief Read responded that “the town does not have a specific plan for a radiation threat for Millstone. We would utilize our general disaster plan in the event there was such a threat.” Residents would be notified of what to do in an emergency by radio and television broadcasts, Internet alerts and by telephone through the Suffolk County Code Red emergency notification system.

NONCONFORMING BUSINESS RULES

Board members discussed incorporating parts of a Zoning Board of Appeals interpretation issued last month into draft legislation clarifying nonconforming business expansions. The ZBA determined that merging a residential lot to a business property does not allow the owner to extend the nonconforming commercial use onto the residential property. The draft law “is much more vague than the Zoning Board resolution,” Ms. Lewis said. The ZBA language “made it real cut and dried,” Mr. Waddington agreed, adding that the law should also include a safety valve.

“There always is a safety valve” in zoning laws, Mr. Reich said, in that a property owner seeking relief can appeal to the Zoning Board. However, prior drafts of the law shifted authority over nonconforming businesses from the ZBA to the Town Board, whose decisions can only be appealed in court.

“This is going to have to be discussed more,” Ms. Lewis said, when all board members return. Changes to the zoning code would go to a public hearing prior to adoption.

FUNDING OF SEED SHELLFISH

A shellfish seeding contract with Cornell University is up for renewal. The town budgeted $12,000 for the program in 2011; the board renews the contract annually. Ms. Dowd asked if the expense still made sense “this year with money so tight.” The scientists haven’t been able to document the survival rate of the shellfish seeded, she added.

“It was a fairly decent, successful scallop season” last fall, Mr. Waddington said. Ms. Lewis agreed, touting the economic benefits to professional baymen and others.

The contract specifies the seeding of a half-million clams averaging 15 millimeters in width, and a lesser number of oysters and scallops. The board is expected to vote on a resolution to renew the contract on Friday.

WATERFRONT REVITALIZATION

Mr. Reich proposed kicking off the process of a local waterfront revitalization program for Shelter Island. That process begins with “visioning,” Mr. Reich said, or planning what improvements the town wants to see. The program would make the town eligible for federal grants and can help pay for infrastructure improvements Island-wide, he added — “things that we’re going to end up wanting to do” anyway and can do by contributing in-kind services only, with grants picking up the remainder of the tab.

Mr. Waddington said he wanted to get a handle on how much it would ultimately cost, and suggested seeking advice from the Southampton trustees, who have issues with the program in their town.

OTHER TOPICS

During the March 15 work session, the board also discussed:

• A 30-day town review prior to the renewal of Sunset Beach’s liquor license to hear public concerns. The town has the option of waiving the 30-day review period. Ms. Lewis suggested moving up an annual meeting between town officials and Sunset Beach management to discuss it.

• Zeroing in on a consultant to perform an environmental (SEQRA) review needed to establish a new zone for the causeways to Ram Island. After interviewing three candidates, board members indicated a preference for Kyle Collins of KPC Planning Services, who was recommended by the Planning Board’s professional staff.

• A moratorium that would prohibit development on the causeways to Ram Island, to be aired at a Town Board public hearing on Friday at 4:40 p.m. An earlier moratorium on development in the larger coastal barrier district is set to expire at the end of the month.