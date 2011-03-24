Suffolk Closeup: Time to politically empower women

“This is an event to inspire action on the part of everyone in the room and everyone they know,” says Val Manzo, the first president of the Suffolk County Women’s Bar Association She is calling on people to step up and attend “Ready, Set, Lead! Empowering Women in the Political Process,” an event to be held on Wednesday, March 30 at the Melville Marriot between 6 and 9 p.m.

It will be focusing on the continuing low representation of women in governmental office on Long Island “and decision-making boards of all kinds,” said Ms. Manzo.

Her organization, along with its counterparts, the Nassau County Women’s Bar Association, as well as the Suffolk and Nassau Bar Associations will host the gathering .

Also involved are many non-attorney organizations, among them: the League of Women Voters, the Long Island chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners, the Zonta Club of Suffolk, the Long Island Women’s Agenda and the National Diversity Council.

There will be welcoming remarks via video from the first woman to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court, retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

The leaders (all men) of the Suffolk Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence Parties have agreed to speak — and take questions. CNN reporter Sandra Endo will be the moderator.

The keynote speaker is Marie Wilson, author of “Closing the Leadership Gap: Add Women, Change Everything.” And change is surely called for in what is a striking leadership gap in representation of women — on Long Island and elsewhere in the nation.

I wrote in this space last year about this imbalance in Suffolk between men and women in governmental posts from the federal to the village levels. If anything, the situation is getting worse. In Nassau County, things are only mildly better.

For example, of the three members of the U.S. House of Representatives for Suffolk, all are men — and there’s never been a woman representing Suffolk in that house. Of Suffolk’s four New York State Senators, all are men. And there’s never been a woman from Suffolk in the State Senate.

Of the 11 members of the New York State Assembly from Suffolk, we noted last year that one was a woman. No more. Democratic Assemblywoman Ginny Fields was defeated in the primary and lost running on the Independence and Working Families lines in the general election.

Of the supervisors of Suffolk’s 10 towns, there’s only one woman, Anna Throne-Holst in Southampton. Of the top elected officials in county government, only the county clerk and treasurer are women.

The 18-member Suffolk Legislature is comprised of 15 men and 3 women, And one of the women, Legislator Vivian Viloria-Fisher, is prevented by term limits from running for re-election in November. Of the 31 village mayors in Suffolk, only 4 are women.

On the judicial level, of the 35 Supreme Court justices in Suffolk, 7 are women. One of the 11 County Court judges is a woman. Six of the 24 District Court judges are women. Sixteen of the 55 town and village justices in Suffolk are women. Only on the Family Court does the pattern change: of its 8 judges, 5 are women.

An announcement for the gathering says it’s an “island-wide, nonpartisan, interdisciplinary event with the goal to involve women from all walks of life in the political process. This program will provide strategies, methods and support to involve women in leadership positions on all decision-making bodies.”

Ms. Manzo said “we need a better level of involvement” and that “we’ve been losing ground.” The current president of the Suffolk County Women’s Bar Association, Shari Lee Sugarman, said, “In the last 20 years we have seen a steady decline of women” in elected office in Suffolk.

For tickets, call Lora Rosenthal, executive director of the organization, at 631-224-7196 or email her at lora@touchdownabstract.com

Linda Kevins, the chair of the event, says the gathering is “the beginning of a movement to bring more women to leadership positions throughout society.”