Suffolk Closeup: ‘Pay-to-play’ scandal ends Levy bid

“Steve Levy isn’t the same man I initially met,” said Bill Lindsay, presiding officer of the Suffolk County Legislature. The number two official in Suffolk government commented on Mr. Levy, the number one man, after the county executive announced his abandonment of his reelection bid under prosecutorial pressure.

“When I first met him I was a union leader,” recounted Mr. Lindsay, former business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 25. “I sent him a campaign contribution,” said Mr. Lindsay. “He came to see me and said, ‘I don’t take money from political action committees.’”

“‘Fine,’ I said, ‘give me the check back.’” And Mr. Levy promptly did, Mr. Lindsay recalled last week; that was in “the late 1990s” and the check was for “several hundred dollars.”

But as the years have gone by, said Mr. Lindsay, once a Levy ally and for years the holder of the seat Mr. Levy once occupied in the Suffolk Legislature, “Steve changed. Sometimes as people are more successful this happens — you can call it hubris. They can’t handle it.”

Last week, under threat of prosecution by the Suffolk district attorney’s office, Mr. Levy agreed not to run this November for a third term. And he agreed to turn over to the DA his $4.1 million campaign fund to be offered back to contributors. What did Steve Levy do wrong?

According to county sources, the main issue involves Mr. Levy and a number of people close to him using governmental offices to make giving to the Levy campaign fund a condition of doing business with the county. “Vendors were squeezed,” as one source put it. There are other issues, too, but this is said to be the principal one.

It has been a classic pay-to-play situation.

Press representatives of Mr. Levy didn’t return my calls last week, but a source close to the county executive said Mr. Levy feels “all the politicians do this.”

A good many in government in Suffolk through the years, in neighboring Nassau and other areas, and on the state and national governmental levels, indeed do. And, beyond ironically, this process of getting government work in return for political contributions is something Mr. Levy has long railed against, and introduced legislation to try to stop it in Suffolk.

“It’s a sad day for Suffolk County to have the first county executive in Suffolk County history being forced from office,” commented Suffolk Legislator Edward Romaine of Center Moriches, whose district includes Shelter Island. Mr. Romaine, a Republican, ran against Mr. Levy in his initial bid for county executive, in 2003. He added: “I question whether he can effectively govern the county for the next nine months.”

There are some claims that Mr. Levy, a lifelong Democrat who switched to Republican last year in an unsuccessful bid to be the GOP candidate for governor, has been investigated by DA Tom Spota, a Democrat, because of this switch. “Not true,” emphasized Mr. Romaine. “The DA’s investigation began 16 months ago — before Steve switched, while he was still a Democrat. It’s not partisan.”

The news involving Mr. Levy came suddenly, although there were reports circulating about the DA’s investigation of him for months. It came up frequently in connection with the trial of former Suffolk Legislator George Guldi. Ethan Ellner, a key prosecution witness and a Levy friend, agreed to plead guilty after his arrest with Mr. Guldi, and gave a statement to the DA about having to contribute to the Levy campaign fund to get a county contract to do title work.

“I heard there was an investigation,” said Legislator Jay Schneiderman of Montauk last week. “But just last Sunday, there was Steve in the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Montauk and he sure looked like he was running again for county executive.” Also, Mr. Levy “has been very aggressive in trying to help my likely opponent” in the coming election, former Southampton Town Supervisor Patrick “Skip” Heaney, a Levy aide for several years now.

A milestone in Mr. Levy’s tenure came with his running for re-election in 2007 with the support of both major parties and several minor ones, says State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. of Sag Harbor. “One of the worst things to happen to a politician is to run unopposed,” said Mr. Thiele. “This feeds hubris.”

Indeed, politicians need to be challenged, confronted by an opponent. Moreover, in office they need a DA of independence and guts to monitor them. Suffolk, fortunately, at long last, has such a DA — although there will be controversy in coming months as to whether Mr. Spota should have forced Mr. Levy’s immediate resignation and/or charged Mr. Levy.