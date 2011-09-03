Suffolk closeup: Discover Long Island’s natural side

John Turner has written a fascinating book on nature and Long Island. Titled “Exploring the Other Island: A Seasonal Guide to Nature on Long Island,” it is a concise yet thorough presentation of the rich bird, plant and animal life here.

Mr. Turner is the retired director of Brookhaven Town’s Division of Environmental Protection. He’ll give a talk on his book at Canio’s bookstore in Sag Harbor at 6 p.m. Saturday. He teaches at Stony Brook University, but the book, in this revised edition, is no dry academic text. It’s lively and full of surprises.

And he provides an historical context. “Gray wolves, bobcats and black bear once prowled the island,” he writes in the introduction. “Beaver were plentiful and most of Long Island’s streams had populations of ‘sea-run’ brook trout.” The variety of plants was immense: he tells of a Wading River man, Elihu Miller, running an ad in the late 1800’s in a botanical journal offering 114 “native shrubs and wildflowers for sale.” This included “half a dozen orchid species including pink lady slipper, ladies’ tresses.”

“The Long Island of today,” Mr. Turner continues, “is not only diminished with regard to its diversity and abundance of wildflowers. The bobcat, wolf and bear are gone, having been exterminated early in the island’s settlement. The beaver, exploited beyond recovery, followed.” Yet “there is still much that remains of the natural island.”

“It is my fond hope that this book will pique your interest in the ‘other’ Long Island, the one that has always been there and is still available to those who care.”

The book is composed of 41 compact chapters, clustered by season, each devoted to plants, birds, amphibians, mammals, plants or woodlands. They start with “Spring Wildflowers: ‘Warm-Blooded’ and Short-Lived Plants.” It focuses on skunk cabbage, “the first plant to bloom in a procession of flowers that runs through the spring … It has a secret weapon for getting a head start: it is ‘warm-blooded.’ More accurately, it is able to generate its own heat.”

There are “Tigers in the Night and Other Cold-Blooded, Wet-Skinned Animals” (the “tiger” as in tiger salamanders), and “Flight of the Woodcock, or Things that Go ‘Peent’ in the Night,” “The Osprey’s Return,” “The Run of the Alewife,” “Our Living Fossil: The Horseshoe Crab” and “Wading Birds.”

“Lick of Flame: Fire in the Long Island Forest” explains how fire is part of the natural cycle in many of the island’s woodlands and how “currently, fire departments on Long Island snuff out virtually all woodland fires.” This “does not serve to protect the public from a major conflagration that is a likely result of continuously increasing fuel loads, and it does not allow fire to play its traditional role of maintaining the distinctive character of these fire climax forests.”

There are chapters on “The Prickly Pear: Long Island’s Native Cactus,” “Orchids: Variations on a Theme,” “Our Underwater Meadows: Eelgrass on Long Island,” “Atlantic White Cedar and Sweet Bay Magnolia,” “A Focus on Ferns,” “Diamondback Terrapins,” “Hawks Above the Dunes,” “Flight of the Buck Moth,” “They Called It Red Gold: Cranberries” and “Bottoms Up! Winter Ducks.”

The last chapter is titled “The Black-Capped Chickadee: A Bird in the Hand” and considers the chickadees that live at the Morton National Wildlife Refuge in Noyac and eat seeds from the hands of visitors. As with all his chapters, Turner provides information that most of us don’t know.

“The black-capped chickadee, one of seven chickadee species” is a “cavity nester.” It might use a chamber “previously excavated, perhaps by a woodpecker” or “make its own by chipping away wood from a rotten limb or stump … The cavity is lined with plant fibers, feathers, rootlets, hair and bits of dried moss … Surviving the cold of winter is a particular challenge for a warm-blooded animal as small as a chickadee.”

They have “two interesting ways to reduce heat loss,” one being that cavity “which reduces the temperature difference between the bird and the air around it,” and “perhaps more remarkable … chickadees are able to drop their body temperature 10 to 12 degrees.” Who would have known this or other intriguing information in Mr. Turner’s book about Long Island’s natural world?