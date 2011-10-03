Students Celebrate Favorite Books

This was the theme of the second annual Student Art Show, sponsored by Friends of the Library on March 3 and 4 on the library’s lower level. A new addition this year was an imaginative collection of ceramic bowls handcrafted by art teacher Stephanie Sareyani’s students.. In May, the students will host a simple meal for members of the community and in exchange for a cash donation to support the Island Food Pantry, each guest will be able to keep one of the bowls —”a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world.” From the left with Ms. Sareyani, student artists Caitlin Binder, and Lindsey and Emma Gallagher.