Strike for a cancer cure

Everyone is invited to enjoy an afternoon of bowling at the East Hampton Bowl on Sunday, March 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. to raise funds for the Heaven Can Wait team’s participation in the annual LI2DAY WALK in June. The money raised from the 35-mile walk will benefit the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Southampton Hospital, Lucia’s Angels and the Ellen Hermanson Breast Center. Tickets for the bowling fundraiser cost $35 for adults, $15 for children. To purchase, call 726-8715.