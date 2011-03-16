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Opinion

Street Talk: Is our government open and transparent?

By thills


Locally, yes. Nationally, sometimes I think it’s too transparent. JOYCE BRIAN
Local government is, we can watch them any time on Channel 22. Beyond local I’m not so sure. SANDY KROLIK
Absolutely not. From what I watch on the news there’s a lot of rhetoric but not a lot of facts. MICHAEL McNEMAR