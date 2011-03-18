St. Pat's celebrated all week long

The wearing o’ the green was evident throughout this week on Shelter Island.

St. Patrick’s celebrations began Tuesday evening with a corned beef and cabbage dinner at the American Legion Hall prepared by Fred Ogar (or is that O’Gar?) and friends.





























































The Shelter Island Senior Citizens Association celebrated on Wednesday at the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall with an Irish sing along and a St. Patrick’s Day luncheon of, what else — corned beef and cabbage.





















Senior citizens of the Silver Circle program enjoyed songs and a few laughs with Jack Monaghan, Sy Weissman, Tom Milton and Linda Betjeman.













The official holiday, March 17, brought many in green to Two Ed’s Restaurant for a St. Patrick’s Day dinner, a fundraiser sponsored by Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Church to benefit the Island food pantry. The menu included traditional fare (i.e., corned beef and cabbage).



