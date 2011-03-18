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Around the Island

St. Pat's celebrated all week long

By cloriz

DEBBIE SPEECHES PHOTO | Celebrations in honor of St. Patrick began Tuesday at Legion Hall. From left: John D'Amato, Fred Ogar, Lee Oliver, Stephanie Tybaert, Dave Clark, Father Peter De Sanctis and Hans Schmid.

The wearing o’ the green was evident throughout this week on Shelter Island.

St. Patrick’s celebrations began Tuesday evening with a corned beef and cabbage dinner at the American Legion Hall prepared by Fred Ogar (or is that O’Gar?) and friends.


BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Howard and Pam Jackson celebrate with Father Peter De Sanctis and Canon Paul Wancura.














BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Julius and Gladys Manchise led an Irish sing-along at the SISCA luncheon on March 16.


The Shelter Island Senior Citizens Association celebrated on Wednesday at the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall with an Irish sing along and a St. Patrick’s Day luncheon of, what else — corned beef and cabbage.


BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | "In Dublin's fair city ..." sang the gang at the Silver Circle.





Senior citizens of the Silver Circle program enjoyed songs and a few laughs with Jack Monaghan, Sy Weissman, Tom Milton and Linda Betjeman.




The official holiday, March 17, brought many in green to Two Ed’s Restaurant for a St. Patrick’s Day dinner, a fundraiser sponsored by Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Church to benefit the Island food pantry. The menu included traditional fare (i.e., corned beef and cabbage).


BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | The green theme continued at Two Ed's on the official St. Pat's Day, Thursday.