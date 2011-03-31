Sports Alert: Week of March 31, 2011
UPCOMING GAMES:
Note: Lacrosse home games are held at The Ross School and softball home games at Holy Trinity Field in East Hampton unless otherwise noted.
Friday, April 1
AWAY JV BASEBALL 4:00 PM at Port Jefferson
Monday, April 4
HOME V SOFTBALL 4:30 PM vs. Mount Sinai (at Terry King Field)
Tuesday, April 5
AWAY JV LACROSSE 4:00 PM at Hampton Bays
AWAY V SOFTBALL 4:30 PM at McGann-Mercy (at Stotzky Park)
HOME JV BASEBALL 4:30 PM vs. Ross
Wednesday, April 6
AWAY JV BASEBALL 4:00 PM at Ross
For a complete listing, visit sectionxi.org