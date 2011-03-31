Sports Alert: Week of March 31, 2011

UPCOMING GAMES:

Note: Lacrosse home games are held at The Ross School and softball home games at Holy Trinity Field in East Hampton unless otherwise noted.

Friday, April 1

AWAY JV BASEBALL 4:00 PM at Port Jefferson

Monday, April 4

HOME V SOFTBALL 4:30 PM vs. Mount Sinai (at Terry King Field)

Tuesday, April 5

AWAY JV LACROSSE 4:00 PM at Hampton Bays

AWAY V SOFTBALL 4:30 PM at McGann-Mercy (at Stotzky Park)

HOME JV BASEBALL 4:30 PM vs. Ross

Wednesday, April 6

AWAY JV BASEBALL 4:00 PM at Ross

For a complete listing, visit sectionxi.org



