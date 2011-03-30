Softball: Ross/S.I. falls to Pierson/Bridgehampton opener

It was a brutal start to the joint Ross/Shelter Island varsity softball season on Tuesday, a 23-2 loss to Pierson/Bridgehampton on the Whalers’ home field.

Pierson/Bridgehampton’s Kaci Koehne hit a 3-run homer in the first inning and the Whalers never looked back. They chipped away at the Cosmos (formerly the Ravens) with a group of strong hitters and impressive pitchers.

Just two Shelter Island girls play for the Cosmos, pitcher and catcher Kelsey McGayhey and third baseman, pitcher and catcher Sam Cappello. It’s McGayhey’s third year on the squad and Cappello’s second.

Despite the difficult opposition, Coach Jessica Heaney saw strong performances from the Cosmos girls, especially McGayhey. “I cannot say enough good things about Kelsey, she’s really falling into sync,” she said. “She adds leadership, depth, she adds arm strength.”

Unfortunately, Cappello’s season might be over just as soon as it started. While playing catcher the first inning, a Whalers runner charged into Cappello, jamming her finger. A broken finger might put her on the disabled list for the season.

The team’s first scheduled game, against Southold/Greenport on March 25, was postponed because Shelter Island’s field wasn’t ready. The score of yesterday’s game against Port Jefferson was not available when the Reporter went to press.

The team’s next game is on Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Terry King Field in Amagansett, against Mount Sinai.