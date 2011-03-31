Slice of Life: What Would Emil Do?

I know who did it. There is no need to waste taxpayer dollars further investigating what nefarious individual(s) spirited away the “no picking through the trash, recyclables, construction and demolition debris, cars, boats, newspapers, bottles and cans” signs from the town “Recycling” Center. It is also unnecessary to wonder how a mysterious fire “appeared from nowhere” in the brush pile. If you’ve lived here more than a decade you are probably as sure as I am of the culprit — it had to be Emil Johnson’s ghost.

Spirits have a habit of visiting people or places that were particularly significant during their earthly tenure, and anyone who knew Emil knows how upset he would be with the recent developments at “the dump.” “Picking” was as essential to Emil as eating or sleeping, and the mere thought of not being able to make his three or four trips per day to see what treasures had been left behind by those who lacked his own sense of material worth, would have forged him into a champion of civil disobedience.

Emil would routinely call me up to let me know that a piece of discarded timber or plastic pipe, exactly suited for one of my home projects, was just waiting for me to pick it up. “Hey listen pal, I’m on my way to the dump. Do you need anything?”

Most people go to the dump to throw away things, and Emil would do this too, although probably not as often as his family and neighbors would have liked. He would often return with more than he deposited. Throw away one grill, bring back three.

As we all know, Emil was not alone in his value system. There are still to this day many disciples who, under his expert tutelage and guidance, have learned the intricacies of profitable dump foraging. In fact, “trade tips” were often the subject of regularly scheduled meetings of the Shelter Island Treasure Trovers, held on Labor Day, Easter and Memorial Day weekends. Upon Emil’s passing the flag at the dump was set to half-staff and his comrades-in-culling held a brief memorial service. Afterwards everyone was invited back to his house to peruse a lifetime of collecting, and to begin reclamation of what was probably once theirs to begin with.

What stinks (no pun intended) about the current policy is that because of the actions of a few, the whole of society here on the Island suffers. What novice hunter hasn’t picked up a great fix-it remedy from an old hand who just happened to be at the scrap metal pile, looking for a left-handed reverse-thread dinkum widget? And what about that dresser that was reclaimed, sanded, finished and used by someone who couldn’t afford a new one?

In the Old Testament there are rules about leaving “gleanings” on the edges of the fields so that those less fortunate could gather subsistence. What sense does it make that people on fixed incomes or who are living near the poverty line are prevented from augmenting their income with bottles and cans? As usual, lawyers and insurance companies are always the reason that something with even the remotest possibility of risk is suddenly not allowed anymore. You never can tell when someone who might need some newspaper to start their woodstoves will have a pile of papers fall on them while getting it. Really, it’s so risky.

Before there was a central location, people just used to dump things in their yards. Many Islanders, including this writer, have collections of bottles found on their property as a result of a new addition or renovation. These artifacts tell us something of another time. Once we found a small bottle with a little of “Dr. Shoop’s Family Medicine” still in it, complete with cork. Another time we discovered two totally intact earthenware German stout bottles that were tossed under a foundation. Nowadays we just take ‘em to the dump, and the bottles and cans are crushed, melted and who knows what else to make something that we more than likely will buy and eventually return to the dump again!

So What Would Emil Do? Knowing his penchant for practical jokes (he once convinced a friend to wire a smoke bomb under the hood of the police chief’s car while at the same time arranging for him to be caught doing it), Emil would probably devise some cunning and embarrassing stunts that would call attention to the injustices being suffered by the masses. I could suggest a few things but then if they were carried out I would be writing the next column behind bars with a crayon.

Who knows? Maybe this is a blessing in disguise and some bright young entrepreneurs will start their own recycling businesses. Instead of carting your cans, bottles and newspapers to the dump, just dial a toll-free number and presto! Someone will arrive minutes later to relieve you of your recyclables and then cart them off-Island and sell them, thereby depriving the town of most of the income needed to pay lawyers and insurance companies.

So be on your guard! Keep your eyes peeled for prowlers in black pajamas scaling chain-link fences with big plastic bags to steal cans, bottles and scrap metal. And should you spot one of these vile offenders, call someone, anyone — except the police!