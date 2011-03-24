Slice of Life: It’s a wonderful life, according to the hot sheets

I’ve spent the last decade or so strenuously avoiding most of what passes for news. I never really had much interest to begin with, but as I’ve gotten older, it’s begun to seem as though taking any notice at all smacks of guilt by association. But I’ve somehow wound up with MSN as the homepage on my computer and so, when I turn the thing on, I’m presented with the day’s half dozen hottest headlines. This morning’s list led off with one I couldn’t ignore:

“The Boy Who Says He Has Visited Heaven”

“After a burst appendix nearly cost 4-year-old Colton Burpo his life in 2003, his parents were thankful just to have him alive and well. But when he opened up about his brush with death a few months later, they were shocked when he described a very vivid trip to heaven, and spoke of matters about which he had no apparent way of knowing.”

Colton told his rapt parents that the angels had sung to him while he sat on Jesus’ lap and that he’d met his great-grandfather who’d acquired a set of wings. But most amazingly, “Colton described meeting a sibling (a little girl) in heaven — even though he had no way of knowing that his mother had miscarried two years before he was born, since his parents had never told him.”

Coincidentally, Colton’s father is the pastor of a church in Nebraska, from the pulpit of which he began to make hay with this story and eventually landed a book deal. The book — “Heaven Is for Real,” has become a best-seller, we’re told, with some 1.5 million copies in print since its release in November.

Now, I wouldn’t for a minute suggest there’s anything funny going on here. But the thing that struck me was the bit about the boy knowing about his deceased sister even though he’d never been told, and the assumption by everyone, including the wide-eyed reporters, that this must mean he’s telling the truth.

It reminded me of an incident that occurred when my own son, Bump, was about five. A man who lived across the street used to walk his dog around the block every afternoon, and Bump liked to walk with them. On one of these strolls, they were passing a long hedge of juniper bushes, and Bump picked a red berry off of one. The man, concerned for Bump’s health, quickly said, “Don’t eat that! It might be poison.” To which Bump replied. “I know. I had a little sister who died from eating these.”

Bump was a very creative and talented liar at that age, and this poor man was convinced to the point that he actually approached us some days later and offered us condolences for our loss.

To give you another example of how good he was at this stuff, Bump also told his kindergarten teacher that his mother and I worked as zookeepers, and we were going to take the whole class on an outing to the zoo and let them go into the cages with the animals. She believed him too, and actually called us up.

“Oh, Mister Burt,” she said, “it’s wonderful news about the class trip, but I’m not sure the children should be allowed inside the cages.”

I have no doubt that if Bump had described a trip to heaven during which he’d met Albert Einstein and Zazu Pitts going around together, someone would have believed him. We might even have gotten a book deal out of it.

My point is that if you make a habit of taking little kids seriously when they tell you wondrous things, you might be skating on thin ice. Even so, my attention caught by this story, I looked further down the list hoping to discover yet more wonders, and learned that in San Antonio, “a Taco Bell customer, enraged that the seven burritos he ordered had gone up in price, fired a BB gun at an employee and later fired an assault rifle at officers before barricading himself in a motel room, police said.”

So it’s still true, for some things at least, that “You can’t make this stuff up.”