Slice of Life: Gas here versus gas over there

Here we go again. The last time I whined in this column about the high price of gasoline I vowed to buy a hybrid when the time came for a new vehicle purchase, and this I have done. The problem is that the price is rising at such a rate that soon I’ll be paying just as much as I used to per mile.

Want to see how this works? Simple. When gas was $2.50 per gallon and I was driving a truck that got 25 miles per gallon, I would pay $40 to fill the 16 gallon tank and go 400 miles. Now I have a vehicle that gets 50 miles per gallon, and with the way things are going gas will soon cost $5 per gallon, meaning that I will spend the same amount of money to get 8 gallons of gas to go the same distance.

What this means is that if everybody goes and buys more fuel-efficient cars, the price of gas will soon be $20 per gallon so that the energy companies can still realize their gazillion billion dollars per year profit. This is relatively simple math. I mean look, you pay twice as much for half as much and it winds up being the same. Think $5 per gallon is not headed our way? Think again.

To keep tourists who go abroad from knowing just how high the price for gas (petrol) is when they are on vacation, several countries charge for fuel by the liter (litre). They also make the very valid assumption that U.S. drivers will be paying so much attention to not killing themselves by driving on the wrong (right) side of the road and yielding (giving way) to drivers coming from the right (right) in a traffic circle (roundabout), that they will not know or care that they are shelling out the equivalent of $5.67 per gallon (3.785411784 litres).

Now throw in the fact that all distances are measured in kilometers instead of miles, and without a degree in advanced calculus there is no possible way of knowing how economical your rental car is.

“How’s this thing on gas?”

“You mean petrol? Oh yeah mon, she’s good, gets about 11-12 k per liter.”

“Oh. Really? Fabulous.”

Figuring out just how much you’ve been taken to the cleaners for at the “petrol” pump is just one of the many delights of driving in the UK or one of its former territories. When you rent (hire) a car and drive it out of the lot the first thing you naturally do is turn on the signal so you can show everyone that you are a law abiding driver. What you really show everyone though, is that you are an inept tourist because you’ve just turned on the windshield wipers on a beautiful sunny day.

It’s very easy for the locals to play “spot the Yank.” They’re the ones with the windshield wipers going, screaming at each other at a stop sign or roundabout with a line of honking cars behind them. Once they make it past the circle they’re stopping every 5 feet (1.524 metres) for directions, vowing if they ever make it back to the hotel alive, the only place they’ll go is “happy hour.” The other option of course is to hire a taxi to go sightseeing. Expensive, yes, but cheaper than marriage counseling. But I digress.

Back here at home, the Shelter Island Bridge and Tunnel Authority (SIBTA) is feeling the fuel pinch just like everyone else. There is a rumor that the tolls, at least at the Sag Harbor Tunnel, may rise, and it seems that the Bridge Street Trolley and Rail Delivery System project has been put on hold indefinitely due to fuel-related cost overruns.

The Deferred Maintenance Division, citing similar gas price pressure, has cut staff and hours, deferring much needed maintenance even further. Even the Enforcement Division, in addition to keeping tabs on car sticker registrations, has had to pull double duty at the toll booths.

After all of this, especially considering recent events in that hotbed of reason, the Middle East, do you, like me, wonder why we just don’t get it? THE WORLD IS RUNNING OUT OF OIL! Some of you more ancient readers will remember the gas crisis back in the 70s, when people could only get a limited amount of fuel on alternate days according to their license plate number, and lines, dozens of cars long, were seen all across America. I remember heading down to Florida for my winter job, running on empty and not having a clue as to what I was going to do when I couldn’t go any further. I really wonder if, aside from maybe trying to harness their own hot air, our illustrious legislators have any more of a clue now than I did then.

It’s a guarantee that anyone who comes up with a really viable alternative, like solar powered cars or wind-turbine assisted generators, will be spirited away by energy company executives and hidden in basements or mountain fortresses. And I’m sure that there are more than a few concerned citizens who would like to take some of those few who control the lives of the many, and boil them in oil … if there’s any left!