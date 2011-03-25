Shelter Island School Sports Alert: Week of March 24
UPCOMING GAMES:
Note: Softball and lacrosse home games are held at The Ross School unless otherwise noted.
Friday, March 25
HOME V SOFTBALL 4:15 PM vs. Southold/Greenport (at Shelter Island)
Saturday, March 26
AWAY JV LACROSSE 10:00 AM at Southampton
Tuesday, March 29
AWAY V SOFTBALL 4:30 PM at Pierson/Bridgehampton
AWAY JV BASEBALL 4:00 PM at Port Jefferson
Wednesday, March 30
AWAY V SOFTBALL 4:30 PM at Port Jefferson
HOME JV BASEBALL 4:30 PM vs. Port Jefferson
Thursday, March 31
HOME JV LACROSSE 4:00 PM vs. East Hampton/Bridgehampton
For a complete listing, visit sectionxi.org