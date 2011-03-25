Shelter Island School Sports Alert: Week of March 24

UPCOMING GAMES:

Note: Softball and lacrosse home games are held at The Ross School unless otherwise noted.

Friday, March 25

HOME V SOFTBALL 4:15 PM vs. Southold/Greenport (at Shelter Island)

Saturday, March 26

AWAY JV LACROSSE 10:00 AM at Southampton

Tuesday, March 29

AWAY V SOFTBALL 4:30 PM at Pierson/Bridgehampton

AWAY JV BASEBALL 4:00 PM at Port Jefferson

Wednesday, March 30

AWAY V SOFTBALL 4:30 PM at Port Jefferson

HOME JV BASEBALL 4:30 PM vs. Port Jefferson

Thursday, March 31

HOME JV LACROSSE 4:00 PM vs. East Hampton/Bridgehampton

For a complete listing, visit sectionxi.org