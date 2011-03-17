Shelter Island Calendar: Week of March 17, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesday and Thursday at 8:15 a.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Kids Bowling, Legion Hall, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m

Knitting Club, Library, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Legion Hall, Tuesdays, 2 p.m.

Story Times for Tots, Stories & More, ages 3-5, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.; Story Time with Mollie Numark, Tuesdays, 11:20 a.m., ages 3-5. Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Monday through Saturday. (Monday, 2:30-4 p.m.; Tuesday & Thursday, 2:30-5 p.m.; Wednesday, 2:30-5:30 p.m; Friday & Saturday, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Legion Hall.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

St. Patrick’s Day dinner, Our Lady of the Isle benefit for the Food Pantry, Two Ed’s, 5 to 8 p m., $20.

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

Weed Whackers, invasive species removal, Mashomack Preserve, 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Bring work gloves. Call 749-1001.

Friday Night Dialogues, Shelter Island Library lower level, 7 p.m. Speaker: author Anthony Brandt. Free. Refreshments.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Safe Boating Class, sponsored by Town Police and Recreation Departments, Shelter Island School business classroom, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Continues on Saturday, March 26. Free. Call Garth Griffin, 749-0302, extension 109, after 4 p.m. to enroll.

League of Women Voters, monthly meeting, Shelter Island Library lower level, 10 a.m.

Rare, Big & Odd Tree Tour, Mashomack Preserve, 1 to 3 p.m. Free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to make a reservation.

Leprechaun Tea Party, Shelter Island Library, all ages, 1:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 20

Pinewood Derby Grand Prix, a community fundraiser for the Island Cub Scouts, Youth Center, 3 p.m. $25, first car; $10 for additional cars; $10 for K-12. Car kit included. 50/50 raffle, bake sale. Call Vinette Olinkiewicz (749-1464) or Dan Binder (872-2885).

Juniata College Concert Choir, Presbyterian Church, 1:30 p.m. Free, good-will offering.

MONDAY, MARCH 21

AARP Tax-Aide Program, Shelter Island Library, individual appointments between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Call 749-0042 to schedule.

Legion meeting, American Legion Hall, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23

Town Hall reception, young artists’ exhibit, 3 to 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

Mashomack’s Nestbox Project, learn about becoming a “bluebird buddy.” 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the preserve. Refreshments.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

March 18: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

March 19: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, 10 a.m.; Architectural Review Board, 10:30 a.m., Village Hall

March 21: Community Land Preservation, 8:30 a.m.

March 21: Conservation Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

March 21: Shelter Island Fire District, Station One, 49 North Ferry Road, 7:30 p.m.

March 22: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

March 23: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m.