Seniors: Yvonne Clark’s March mission

Despite some misgivings about the weather, the puddles and the mission, Yvonne Clark and I drove from the Clark home on Smith Street to the Shelter Island Public Library about noon last Friday. We had an appointment with Library Director Denise DiPaolo, who had promised to introduce Yvonne to the new digital talking-book equipment.

Yvonne’s macular degeneration has left her legally blind for a number of years. She has used the old talking-book cassettes in the past, found she disagreed with the reader’s interpretation of the printed material and gave up on them. She does, however, use a document magnifier at home to enlarge the monthly calendar so she can keep track of appointments, family parties and medications.

We met Denise in her office, only slightly larger than a telephone booth. On her desk was the digital talking-book player all set up for Yvonne to try. Denise showed her how to insert the book cartridge (it has a Braille label and starts to play automatically) and how to stop play. After two or three tries, Yvonne was reasonably comfortable handling the cartridge and buttons.

She agreed to register with the Library of Congress talking-book program, which provides the equipment and accessories through our local library. Denise filled out the application, assuring Yvonne she would be available for an at-home demonstration when the equipment arrived. Part 1 of our mission to the library was accomplished.

“Is there anything else you need or would like?”, Denise queried. “Well, yes,” Yvonne replied hesitantly. She and her beloved “Toots” have a large-screen plasma TV. They need some DVDs and a device to enhance the sound. So Denise renewed Yvonne’s library card, borrowed three DVDs on her card and added a set of headphones to the small black canvas tote bag, another gift. Part 2 of our mission to the library was accomplished.

I promised Denise I would outline the services, programs and activities the library provides specifically for seniors. Unfortunately, I’m out of space in today’s “Island Seniors” but will follow through in April.

Thank you, Denise, for taking such good care of Yvonne.